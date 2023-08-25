Dr. Bryan Ardis: Fauci & The CIA Were Using Snake Venom To Poison People Long Before COVID

Dr. Bryan Ardis joins me in this episode to explain to you the conspiracy behind COVID, the players and the real culprit behind what was making people sick. We'll also backtrack to learn that there is only one company that provides treatment for the water in the US and they are from, you guessed it, Germany. We'll also look at how venom was used by Fauci and company for years, and how the CIA admitted to using venom to poison FDA employees. Finally, we'll show you the simple, study-proven antidote to not only the sickness they call COVID but also to many of the effects produced by the venom.

If you want to go to Healing For The Ages, go here and use Promo Code TIM to save 10% ⁠https://www.healingfortheages.com/⁠

Join us on Telegram! t.me/settingbrushfires Help support the channel: CashApp: $TheRealTimBrown Zelle email: t.brown.hattrick (At) Gmail (dot) com ⁠⁠⁠https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrown⁠⁠⁠ Activate Your Own Stem Cells & Reverse The Aging Process, Click Join and at least silver package to get wholesale pricing: ⁠⁠⁠https://lifewave.com/timbrown1⁠⁠⁠ Grab your Vitamin B17, use promo Code TIM to save 10%: ⁠⁠https://rncstore.com/TIM⁠⁠ Protect Yourself From 5G, EMF & RF Radiation: ⁠⁠⁠https://www.emfsol.com/?aff=ctQ9GqtsMfLBD3XJZ⁠⁠ Buy Gold & Silver From A Man With Integrity: ⁠⁠https://kirkelliottphd.com/timbrown/⁠ Grab This Bucket Of Heirloom Seeds & Get Free Shipping With Promo Code TIM: ⁠⁠⁠https://heavensharvest.com/collections/seed-kits/products/heirloom-vegetable-seed-bucket?variant=34283425333292⁠⁠⁠ Stockpile Food For The Future: ⁠⁠⁠https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=5131805.ffe1a3⁠⁠⁠ Stockpile Your Ammo & Save $15 On Your First Order: ⁠⁠⁠https://ammo.com/i/aGRNd0wwRGwxTFE9c⁠⁠⁠ Save Up To 66% Off MyPillow with Promo Code TIMBROWN: ⁠⁠⁠https://www.mypillow.com/sonsofliberty⁠⁠⁠ Get A Great Deal On A Satellite Phone: ⁠⁠⁠https://satellitephonestore.com/?affiliate=liberty⁠⁠⁠ One Simple Way To Detoxify: ⁠⁠⁠https://timbrown.thegoodinside.com/pbx-trial-offer-557846⁠⁠⁠ Build Your Own Food Forest & Save 5% With Promo Code TIMBROWN: ⁠⁠⁠https://shop.foodforestabundance.com/TIMBROWN⁠ Subscribe on Rumble: ⁠https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive⁠

Follow us on Gettr: ⁠https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra⁠

Grab our feed on Locals: ⁠https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/⁠

Join us on Telegram: ⁠https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia⁠

⁠https://sonsoflibertyradio.com⁠

⁠https://sonsoflibertymedia.com⁠

Sons of Liberty Store: ⁠https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/⁠

Support us through a donation: ⁠https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate⁠

Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: ⁠https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/