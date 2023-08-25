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Dr. Bryan Ardis: Fauci & The CIA Were Using Snake Venom To Poison People Long Before COVID
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
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2796 views • August 25, 2023

Dr. Bryan Ardis joins me in this episode to explain to you the conspiracy behind COVID, the players and the real culprit behind what was making people sick. We'll also backtrack to learn that there is only one company that provides treatment for the water in the US and they are from, you guessed it, Germany. We'll also look at how venom was used by Fauci and company for years, and how the CIA admitted to using venom to poison FDA employees. Finally, we'll show you the simple, study-proven antidote to not only the sickness they call COVID but also to many of the effects produced by the venom.

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vaccinesciaswine flusnakevenomanthony faucicovidbryan ardisazt aidshealth for the ages
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