© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SODOMITE KILLERS OF NAZI Zelenskyy - 2022. ΕΛΛΗΝΑΣ ΤΗΣ ΜΑΡΙΟΥΠΟΛΗΣ: "ΜΑΣ ΣΚΟΤΩΝΟΥΝ ΟΙ ΦΑΣΙΣΤΕΣ ΤΟΥ ΣΟΔΟΜΙΣΤΗ ΖΕΛΕΝΣΚΙ - 2022".
Follow
1
Share
Report
194 views • March 02, 2022
SODOMITE KILLERS OF NAZI Zelenskyy - 2022. ΕΛΛΗΝΑΣ ΤΗΣ ΜΑΡΙΟΥΠΟΛΗΣ: "ΜΑΣ ΣΚΟΤΩΝΟΥΝ ΟΙ ΦΑΣΙΣΤΕΣ ΤΟΥ ΣΟΔΟΜΙΣΤΗ ΖΕΛΕΝΣΚΙ - 2022" https://ugetube.com/watch/RfW8Qe9QC5Uhsgf , https://rumble.com/vw85n3-sodomite-killers-of-nazi-zelenskyy.html . ΠΗΓΕΣ-SOURCES: https://twitter.com/i/status/1498173995698565123 , https://twitter.com/i/status/1498213695029231617 , https://www.facebook.com/ioulia.mike.9/videos/458832142589837 .
Η ΜΑΤΩΜΕΝΗ ΚΥΠΡΟΣ ΔΕΧΤΗΚΕ ΤΗΝ ΜΕΓΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΕΙΣΒΟΛΗ ΚΑΙ ΚΑΤΟΧΗ ΣΤΗΝ ΕΥΡΩΠΗ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΝ ΑΤΤΙΛΑ ΓΙΑΤΙ ΔΕΝ ΖΗΤΑΣ ΣΗΜΕΡΑ ΜΕΤΡΑ ΚΑΤΑ ΤΗΣ ΤΟΥΡΚΙΑΣ ΑΛΛΑ ΜΟΝΟ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ ΔΡΑΚΟΥΛΗ ΜΙΖΟΤΑΚΗ; https://www.brighteon.com/1b69dcff-2f7f-4b4b-b735-de9347d0e18b , https://ugetube.com/watch/bkHjCRwTvNlVAEe , https://rumble.com/vvx0q1-53608681.html (ΒΙΝΤΕΟ).
DONBAS: CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY FROM UKRAINE NATO-EU 2012-2022. ΕΓΚΛΗΜΑΤΑ ΠΟΛΕΜΟΥ ΚΑΙ ΚΑΤΑ ΤΗΣ ΑΝΘΡΩΠΟΤΗΤΑΣ ΑΠΟ ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ, NATO-EΕ ΣΤΟ ΝΤΟΝΜΠΑΣ 2012-2022 https://www.brighteon.com/8b6da425-7a60-4c77-b725-51fdc8c8b349 , https://ugetube.com/watch/xL2IPOYMhIHfeZk , https://rumble.com/vw5kop-donbas-crimes-against-humanity-from-ukraine-nato-eu-2012-2022.html (ΒΙΝΤΕΟ).
Η ΜΑΤΩΜΕΝΗ ΚΥΠΡΟΣ ΔΕΧΤΗΚΕ ΤΗΝ ΜΕΓΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΕΙΣΒΟΛΗ ΚΑΙ ΚΑΤΟΧΗ ΣΤΗΝ ΕΥΡΩΠΗ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΝ ΑΤΤΙΛΑ ΓΙΑΤΙ ΔΕΝ ΖΗΤΑΣ ΣΗΜΕΡΑ ΜΕΤΡΑ ΚΑΤΑ ΤΗΣ ΤΟΥΡΚΙΑΣ ΑΛΛΑ ΜΟΝΟ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ ΔΡΑΚΟΥΛΗ ΜΙΖΟΤΑΚΗ; https://www.brighteon.com/1b69dcff-2f7f-4b4b-b735-de9347d0e18b , https://ugetube.com/watch/bkHjCRwTvNlVAEe , https://rumble.com/vvx0q1-53608681.html (ΒΙΝΤΕΟ).
DONBAS: CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY FROM UKRAINE NATO-EU 2012-2022. ΕΓΚΛΗΜΑΤΑ ΠΟΛΕΜΟΥ ΚΑΙ ΚΑΤΑ ΤΗΣ ΑΝΘΡΩΠΟΤΗΤΑΣ ΑΠΟ ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ, NATO-EΕ ΣΤΟ ΝΤΟΝΜΠΑΣ 2012-2022 https://www.brighteon.com/8b6da425-7a60-4c77-b725-51fdc8c8b349 , https://ugetube.com/watch/xL2IPOYMhIHfeZk , https://rumble.com/vw5kop-donbas-crimes-against-humanity-from-ukraine-nato-eu-2012-2022.html (ΒΙΝΤΕΟ).
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.