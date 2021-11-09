Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - The Mass Rape of American Women (& Men) and Other Cultural Practices BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 07.27.14)

Millions of American women are raped every year. They weep and their men stand by helplessly. Marriages are destroyed, lives ruined. And the rapist in the white coat gets paid. Join Dr. Daniels and find out how you can stop the crime of the century. Stop the rape and murder of American women. Tune in and Avoid being the next victim of Murder by Medicine.

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REFERENCED PODCASTS:

Is It Menopause or Memorex - https://www.brighteon.com/369792fc-fccb-4210-8fbb-8f4701163b43

Is It Menopause or Memorex BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/9ba51ca9-a500-40da-8efb-cef9ab6f7715

Who's in the White Coat Anyway? - https://www.brighteon.com/ba6f63e0-35f9-47bb-9c14-c43cee9a473f

Who is in That White Coat Anyway? BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/1f3d40b5-ec5b-44cd-9a0c-6e420d88684d