Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Is It Menopause or Memorex (ARCHIVED Radio Show 02.11.14)

The show's topic is: Is it Menopause, or is it Memorex?

Those old enough will remember the now classic commercial where the audience is challenged to guess if the beautiful voice on the commercial is the voice of the singer or if it is a fake reproduction by Memorex which is indistinguishable from the voice of the real singer. The symptoms of female midlife associated with the cessation of menses has been described as Menopause. This is now accepted to be a disease caused by a decline in hormones. It is treated by taking hormones - artificial or Bio-identical. But, is it really a condition caused by hormone deficiency - or is it an imposter (Memorex). Tune in to find out. Dr Daniels shares the Natural Solution that lies within your own body.

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