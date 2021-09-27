Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Who's in the White Coat Anyway? (ARCHIVED Radio Show 03.25.14)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The show's topic is Who is in That White Coat Anyway??
What is that person thinking? Are they happy, sad, do they use "UNPROVEN" alternative therapies? What ailments do they have?? Have they "HEALED" themselves?? Are they qualified to heal you?? Dr Daniels takes you behind the scenes and answers these questions and more. Natural Solutions
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted
REFERENCED PODCASTS:
Heart Disease Hoax: https://www.brighteon.com/ad83cc99-5647-4525-8e92-c4d3b9cf4ba1