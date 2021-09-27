Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Who's in the White Coat Anyway? (ARCHIVED Radio Show 03.25.14)

The show's topic is Who is in That White Coat Anyway??

What is that person thinking? Are they happy, sad, do they use "UNPROVEN" alternative therapies? What ailments do they have?? Have they "HEALED" themselves?? Are they qualified to heal you?? Dr Daniels takes you behind the scenes and answers these questions and more. Natural Solutions

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted

REFERENCED PODCASTS:

Heart Disease Hoax: https://www.brighteon.com/ad83cc99-5647-4525-8e92-c4d3b9cf4ba1

https://www.bitchute.com/video/QFCSbNct1Uzl/

