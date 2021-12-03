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Black Star-Superplume-Covid Bioweapon Report for 2021 Newsletter 48: December 02, 2021
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712 views • December 03, 2021
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Lull Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
--
Earth saw four new-volcanic eruption events (3 last week, 1, 2, 3) with two (Lomblen Island, New Britain) erupting in the Indonesia-Fiji Seismic-Volcanic Origination Zone. The Philippines volcano (Pinatubo) and the Russia volcano (Karymsky) erupted along Corridor 1 where the deep harmonic-tremor activity started up again. The Earth core should be cooling for the next three months or so slowing the Global Tectonic Fault Line Unzipping Phenomenon (Video) projected to kick off again in late February 2022.
--
Warning!!! The Superplume has reached a threshold number of mantle plume/hotspot connections (map and info) causing the Superplume to grow OUT OF CONTROL and accelerate the Global Tectonic Fault Line Unzipping Phenomenon (video report).
--
Featured Articles:
Germany locks down unvaccinated people, as leaders plan to make shots compulsory
Submitted by Richard
https://www.mercurynews.com/2021/12/02/germany-announces-nationwide-lockdown-for-the-unvaccinated/
Related: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-59502180
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Omicron and delta spell return of unpopular restrictions
Submitted by Mike
https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-pandemic-business-health-europe-israel-e5ccccf1b07b39d39a31f8b46857a1f9
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Omicron, and Which Came First, The Health Ranger,
or Terral03?
Written by Kelly
December 01, 2021
Hi Terral:
Omicron - Okay, so first article - S. Africa doesn’t need any more vaccines because nobody wants them. They aren’t pushing them very well.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-11-24/s-africa-wants-j-j-pfizer-vaccine-delivery-delay-news24-says
Maybe it’s time to punish them...
https://www.news24.com/news24/southafrica/news/omicron-variant-south-africa-being-punished-by-international-community-says-dirco-20211127
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Lull Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
--
Earth saw four new-volcanic eruption events (3 last week, 1, 2, 3) with two (Lomblen Island, New Britain) erupting in the Indonesia-Fiji Seismic-Volcanic Origination Zone. The Philippines volcano (Pinatubo) and the Russia volcano (Karymsky) erupted along Corridor 1 where the deep harmonic-tremor activity started up again. The Earth core should be cooling for the next three months or so slowing the Global Tectonic Fault Line Unzipping Phenomenon (Video) projected to kick off again in late February 2022.
--
Warning!!! The Superplume has reached a threshold number of mantle plume/hotspot connections (map and info) causing the Superplume to grow OUT OF CONTROL and accelerate the Global Tectonic Fault Line Unzipping Phenomenon (video report).
--
Featured Articles:
Germany locks down unvaccinated people, as leaders plan to make shots compulsory
Submitted by Richard
https://www.mercurynews.com/2021/12/02/germany-announces-nationwide-lockdown-for-the-unvaccinated/
Related: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-59502180
--
Omicron and delta spell return of unpopular restrictions
Submitted by Mike
https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-pandemic-business-health-europe-israel-e5ccccf1b07b39d39a31f8b46857a1f9
--
Omicron, and Which Came First, The Health Ranger,
or Terral03?
Written by Kelly
December 01, 2021
Hi Terral:
Omicron - Okay, so first article - S. Africa doesn’t need any more vaccines because nobody wants them. They aren’t pushing them very well.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-11-24/s-africa-wants-j-j-pfizer-vaccine-delivery-delay-news24-says
Maybe it’s time to punish them...
https://www.news24.com/news24/southafrica/news/omicron-variant-south-africa-being-punished-by-international-community-says-dirco-20211127
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
Keywords
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