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TRIBULATION EVENTS - THE 7 BOWL JUDGEMENTS - (Part 3 of 4)
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33 views • March 27, 2021
TRIBULATION EVENTS - THE 7 BOWL JUDGEMENTS - (Part 3 of 4)
This video is part 3 of a 4 part series, which goes through the events of the 7 Year Tribulation Period. It's purpose is to highlight to anyone who gets left behind, what they can expect to see during that time.
In this video, video number 3, I cover the 7 BOWL/VIAL JUDGEMENTS, which are:
Bowl/Vial #1 - Severe sores on anyone who took the mark – Rev. 16:1-2
Bowl/Vial #2 - All the seas become blood and all sea life dies – Rev. 16:3
Bowl/Vial #3 - All the drinking water becomes blood – Rev. 16:4-7
Bowl/Vial #4 - The sun scorches man and the Earth – Rev. 16:8-9
Bowl/Vial #5 - Extreme Darkness – Rev. 16:10-11
Bowl/Vial #6 - Preparations for the battle of Armageddon – Rev. 16:12-16
Bowl/Vial #7 - A mighty great earthquake, and Fire and Hail falling from Heaven– Rev. 16:17-21
Also I think it would be great to use it as a tool to show lost family members and friends, who have the blinders on and refuse to see what is coming.
TRIBULATION EVENTS - THE 7 SEAL JUDGEMENTS - (Part 1 of 4)
Part 1 of 4: https://www.brighteon.com/1639c890-16e2-4c51-ab2a-2cd033c1b050
TRIBULATION EVENTS - THE 7 TRUMPET JUDGEMENTS - (Part 2 of 4)
Part 2 of 4: https://www.brighteon.com/c754a379-d939-489a-ba16-40b08a9ec03b
TRIBULATION EVENTS - THE 7 BOWL JUDGEMENTS - (Part 3 of 4)
Part 3 of 4: https://www.brighteon.com/14ebd85c-9113-4950-89ea-91502753ec77
TRIBULATION EVENTS - THE HORRORS OF THE TRIBULATION - (Part 4 of 4)
Part 4 of 4: https://www.brighteon.com/11c8ba9a-e2a3-4263-98ac-580c0ea65cd0
===========
CREDITS:
===========
Video Production, Edit & Upload: YTC: Jordan Clarke
Music: "long-note-two" by - Kevin-Macleod, from: filmmusic
Many of the images and video clips: Pexels.com
Bible Passages: Biblegateway: KJV.
OUR VIDEO SHARING PLATFORMS:
OUR BITCHUTE CHANNEL: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-last-days/
OUR BRIGHTEON CHANNEL: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thelastdays
OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9bO1IpAif4QB5U5ksigfPQ
OUR BRANDNEWTUBE CHANNEL: https://brandnewtube.com/@TheLastDays
This video is part 3 of a 4 part series, which goes through the events of the 7 Year Tribulation Period. It's purpose is to highlight to anyone who gets left behind, what they can expect to see during that time.
In this video, video number 3, I cover the 7 BOWL/VIAL JUDGEMENTS, which are:
Bowl/Vial #1 - Severe sores on anyone who took the mark – Rev. 16:1-2
Bowl/Vial #2 - All the seas become blood and all sea life dies – Rev. 16:3
Bowl/Vial #3 - All the drinking water becomes blood – Rev. 16:4-7
Bowl/Vial #4 - The sun scorches man and the Earth – Rev. 16:8-9
Bowl/Vial #5 - Extreme Darkness – Rev. 16:10-11
Bowl/Vial #6 - Preparations for the battle of Armageddon – Rev. 16:12-16
Bowl/Vial #7 - A mighty great earthquake, and Fire and Hail falling from Heaven– Rev. 16:17-21
Also I think it would be great to use it as a tool to show lost family members and friends, who have the blinders on and refuse to see what is coming.
TRIBULATION EVENTS - THE 7 SEAL JUDGEMENTS - (Part 1 of 4)
Part 1 of 4: https://www.brighteon.com/1639c890-16e2-4c51-ab2a-2cd033c1b050
TRIBULATION EVENTS - THE 7 TRUMPET JUDGEMENTS - (Part 2 of 4)
Part 2 of 4: https://www.brighteon.com/c754a379-d939-489a-ba16-40b08a9ec03b
TRIBULATION EVENTS - THE 7 BOWL JUDGEMENTS - (Part 3 of 4)
Part 3 of 4: https://www.brighteon.com/14ebd85c-9113-4950-89ea-91502753ec77
TRIBULATION EVENTS - THE HORRORS OF THE TRIBULATION - (Part 4 of 4)
Part 4 of 4: https://www.brighteon.com/11c8ba9a-e2a3-4263-98ac-580c0ea65cd0
===========
CREDITS:
===========
Video Production, Edit & Upload: YTC: Jordan Clarke
Music: "long-note-two" by - Kevin-Macleod, from: filmmusic
Many of the images and video clips: Pexels.com
Bible Passages: Biblegateway: KJV.
OUR VIDEO SHARING PLATFORMS:
OUR BITCHUTE CHANNEL: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-last-days/
OUR BRIGHTEON CHANNEL: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thelastdays
OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9bO1IpAif4QB5U5ksigfPQ
OUR BRANDNEWTUBE CHANNEL: https://brandnewtube.com/@TheLastDays
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