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TRIBULATION EVENTS - THE HORRORS OF THE TRIBULATION - (Part 4 of 4)
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40 views • March 28, 2021
TRIBULATION EVENTS - THE HORRORS OF THE TRIBULATION - (Part 4 of 4)
This video is part 4 of a 4 part series, which goes through the events of the 7 Year Tribulation Period. It's purpose is to highlight to anyone who gets left behind, what they can expect to see during that time.
Also I think it would be great to use it as a tool to show lost family members and friends, who have the blinders on and refuse to see what is coming.
TRIBULATION EVENTS - THE 7 SEAL JUDGEMENTS - (Part 1 of 4)
Part 1 of 4: https://www.brighteon.com/1639c890-16e2-4c51-ab2a-2cd033c1b050
TRIBULATION EVENTS - THE 7 TRUMPET JUDGEMENTS - (Part 2 of 4)
Part 2 of 4: https://www.brighteon.com/c754a379-d939-489a-ba16-40b08a9ec03b
TRIBULATION EVENTS - THE 7 BOWL JUDGEMENTS - (Part 3 of 4)
Part 3 of 4: https://www.brighteon.com/14ebd85c-9113-4950-89ea-91502753ec77
TRIBULATION EVENTS - THE HORRORS OF THE TRIBULATION - (Part 4 of 4)
Part 4 of 4: https://www.brighteon.com/11c8ba9a-e2a3-4263-98ac-580c0ea65cd0
In the 1st video, in case you haven’t seen it, I covered the 7 SEAL JUDGEMENTS, which are:
[] Seal #1 - Anti-Christ Reveal – Rev. 6:1-2
[] Seal #2 - War – Rev. 6:3-4
[] Seal #3 - Famine – Rev. 6:5-6
[] Seal #4 - Death on an epic scale – Rev. 6:7-8
[] Seal #5 - Martyrdom – Rev. 6:9-11
[] Seal #6 - Cosmic disturbances and HUGE worldwide earthquakes – Rev. 6:12-17
[] Seal #7 - Silence in Heaven for half an hour, followed by lightning storms and an earthquake – Rev. 8:1-5
In the 2nd video, I covered the 7 TRUMPET JUDGEMENTS, which are:
[] Trumpet #1 - Hail & fire mingled with blood – Rev. 8:7
[] Trumpet #2 - An asteroid the size of a mountain burning with fire thrown into the sea – Rev. 8:8-9
[] Trumpet #3 - “a star from Heaven” called wormwood poisons the fountains of water – Rev. 8:10
[] Trumpet #4 – Darkness engulfing the world – Rev. 8:12-13
[] Trumpet #5 – A “star” or “angel” fell to earth who releases demonic locusts – Rev. 9:1-12
[] Trumpet #6 – A 200 million army released to kill of 1/3 of mankind – Rev. 9:13-21
[] Trumpet #7 – We are shown that heaven is beginning to rejoice because they know the end is very near – Rev. 11:15-19
In video number 3, I covered the 7 BOWL/VIAL JUDGEMENTS, which are:
[] Bowl/Vial #1 - Severe sores on anyone who took the mark – Rev. 16:1-2
[] Bowl/Vial #2 - All the seas become blood and all sea life dies – Rev. 16:3
[] Bowl/Vial #3 - All the drinking water becomes blood – Rev. 16:4-7
[] Bowl/Vial #4 - The sun scorches man and the Earth – Rev. 16:8-9
[] Bowl/Vial #5 – Extreme Darkness – Rev. 16:10-11
[] Bowl/Vial #6 – Preparations for the battle of Armageddon – Rev. 16:12-16
[] Bowl/Vial #7 – A mighty great earthquake, and Fire and Hail falling from Heaven– Rev. 16:17-21
On top of the Seals, Trumpets and Bowl Judgments, you can expect to see the following HORRORS during the 7 Year Tribulation Period :
[] Earthquakes in Diverse Places - Matthew 24:7
[] Ferocious Storms Raging and Roaring - Luke 21:25
[] Wide-scale Lawlessness - Matthew 24:12
[] Demons being cast to the earth, men having heart attacks from the fear - Luke 21:26
[] Biblical plagues similar to those mentioned in the Old Testament - Revelation 11:3-13
[] People will be killing their own children - Psalm 137:9 & Isaiah 13:16
[] Cannibalism, eating strangers and their own family members - Isaiah 9:19-20, Ezekiel 5:10
[] Bibles will be banned, and any found will be destroyed - Amos: 8:11-12
[] Extreme Poverty, Gold and Silver with be worthless. - Ezekiel 7:19
[] Asteroids and space rocks hitting the earth - Revelation 8:8
[] Extreme Hardship for the dwellers of the earth - Revelation 13:16-17
[] You cannot even trust the members of your own household - Micah 7:5-6
===========
CREDITS:
===========
Video Production, Edit & Upload: YTC: Jordan Clarke
Music: "long-note-two" by - Kevin-Macleod, from: filmmusic
Many of the images and video clips: Pexels.com
Bible Passages: Biblegateway: KJV.
OUR VIDEO SHARING PLATFORMS:
OUR BITCHUTE CHANNEL: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-last-days/
OUR BRIGHTEON CHANNEL: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thelastdays
OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9bO1IpAif4QB5U5ksigfPQ
OUR BRANDNEWTUBE CHANNEL: https://brandnewtube.com/@TheLastDays
This video is part 4 of a 4 part series, which goes through the events of the 7 Year Tribulation Period. It's purpose is to highlight to anyone who gets left behind, what they can expect to see during that time.
Also I think it would be great to use it as a tool to show lost family members and friends, who have the blinders on and refuse to see what is coming.
TRIBULATION EVENTS - THE 7 SEAL JUDGEMENTS - (Part 1 of 4)
Part 1 of 4: https://www.brighteon.com/1639c890-16e2-4c51-ab2a-2cd033c1b050
TRIBULATION EVENTS - THE 7 TRUMPET JUDGEMENTS - (Part 2 of 4)
Part 2 of 4: https://www.brighteon.com/c754a379-d939-489a-ba16-40b08a9ec03b
TRIBULATION EVENTS - THE 7 BOWL JUDGEMENTS - (Part 3 of 4)
Part 3 of 4: https://www.brighteon.com/14ebd85c-9113-4950-89ea-91502753ec77
TRIBULATION EVENTS - THE HORRORS OF THE TRIBULATION - (Part 4 of 4)
Part 4 of 4: https://www.brighteon.com/11c8ba9a-e2a3-4263-98ac-580c0ea65cd0
In the 1st video, in case you haven’t seen it, I covered the 7 SEAL JUDGEMENTS, which are:
[] Seal #1 - Anti-Christ Reveal – Rev. 6:1-2
[] Seal #2 - War – Rev. 6:3-4
[] Seal #3 - Famine – Rev. 6:5-6
[] Seal #4 - Death on an epic scale – Rev. 6:7-8
[] Seal #5 - Martyrdom – Rev. 6:9-11
[] Seal #6 - Cosmic disturbances and HUGE worldwide earthquakes – Rev. 6:12-17
[] Seal #7 - Silence in Heaven for half an hour, followed by lightning storms and an earthquake – Rev. 8:1-5
In the 2nd video, I covered the 7 TRUMPET JUDGEMENTS, which are:
[] Trumpet #1 - Hail & fire mingled with blood – Rev. 8:7
[] Trumpet #2 - An asteroid the size of a mountain burning with fire thrown into the sea – Rev. 8:8-9
[] Trumpet #3 - “a star from Heaven” called wormwood poisons the fountains of water – Rev. 8:10
[] Trumpet #4 – Darkness engulfing the world – Rev. 8:12-13
[] Trumpet #5 – A “star” or “angel” fell to earth who releases demonic locusts – Rev. 9:1-12
[] Trumpet #6 – A 200 million army released to kill of 1/3 of mankind – Rev. 9:13-21
[] Trumpet #7 – We are shown that heaven is beginning to rejoice because they know the end is very near – Rev. 11:15-19
In video number 3, I covered the 7 BOWL/VIAL JUDGEMENTS, which are:
[] Bowl/Vial #1 - Severe sores on anyone who took the mark – Rev. 16:1-2
[] Bowl/Vial #2 - All the seas become blood and all sea life dies – Rev. 16:3
[] Bowl/Vial #3 - All the drinking water becomes blood – Rev. 16:4-7
[] Bowl/Vial #4 - The sun scorches man and the Earth – Rev. 16:8-9
[] Bowl/Vial #5 – Extreme Darkness – Rev. 16:10-11
[] Bowl/Vial #6 – Preparations for the battle of Armageddon – Rev. 16:12-16
[] Bowl/Vial #7 – A mighty great earthquake, and Fire and Hail falling from Heaven– Rev. 16:17-21
On top of the Seals, Trumpets and Bowl Judgments, you can expect to see the following HORRORS during the 7 Year Tribulation Period :
[] Earthquakes in Diverse Places - Matthew 24:7
[] Ferocious Storms Raging and Roaring - Luke 21:25
[] Wide-scale Lawlessness - Matthew 24:12
[] Demons being cast to the earth, men having heart attacks from the fear - Luke 21:26
[] Biblical plagues similar to those mentioned in the Old Testament - Revelation 11:3-13
[] People will be killing their own children - Psalm 137:9 & Isaiah 13:16
[] Cannibalism, eating strangers and their own family members - Isaiah 9:19-20, Ezekiel 5:10
[] Bibles will be banned, and any found will be destroyed - Amos: 8:11-12
[] Extreme Poverty, Gold and Silver with be worthless. - Ezekiel 7:19
[] Asteroids and space rocks hitting the earth - Revelation 8:8
[] Extreme Hardship for the dwellers of the earth - Revelation 13:16-17
[] You cannot even trust the members of your own household - Micah 7:5-6
===========
CREDITS:
===========
Video Production, Edit & Upload: YTC: Jordan Clarke
Music: "long-note-two" by - Kevin-Macleod, from: filmmusic
Many of the images and video clips: Pexels.com
Bible Passages: Biblegateway: KJV.
OUR VIDEO SHARING PLATFORMS:
OUR BITCHUTE CHANNEL: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-last-days/
OUR BRIGHTEON CHANNEL: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thelastdays
OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9bO1IpAif4QB5U5ksigfPQ
OUR BRANDNEWTUBE CHANNEL: https://brandnewtube.com/@TheLastDays
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