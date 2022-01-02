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0101-2022-WHAT IS SO IMPORTANT ABOUT LAB WORK DONE BY DR. NATE THOMPSON?
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152 views • January 02, 2022
Lynn discusses Dr. Nate Thompson’s brilliant job of tracking the blood work in a healthy patient and then more lab tests after #1 and #2 Jab. You never have to waste your breath again...just hand out the article she will have in the blog section of her website with the actual comparative results.
1231-2021-Dr. Nathan Thompson, Exemplify Health Center, Yorkville, Illinois: In Dr. Nate's words, "The bloodwork on vaxxed patient is TERRIFYING!" Read and see what he recommends.....
https://www.brighteon.com/85e6f3e3-6cb1-4e61-97a4-b4d9cfde68eb
Lynn asks if there any solutions? She give you a link for information on what she and many others do to be proactive: 1231-2021-Sustainable, Healthy Anti-Aging Suggestions from Dr. Paul and Lynn from 2019 That Are Even More Important Today!
https://www.brighteon.com/3b54b71a-912c-49d3-9be5-881caf075b78
Be sure to visit our website https://plasmaenergysolution.com If you click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product.
Thanks for giving us a thumbs up and sharing this video with others. And, if you like subscribe so you'll know when we put up more videos. We do watch for your comments if you care to leave one. As an extra thank you when you order any of our products use the word 'plasma' at checkout for a 15% discount (not good with other discounts or special offers).
Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance.
If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice. We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.
Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.
1231-2021-Dr. Nathan Thompson, Exemplify Health Center, Yorkville, Illinois: In Dr. Nate's words, "The bloodwork on vaxxed patient is TERRIFYING!" Read and see what he recommends.....
https://www.brighteon.com/85e6f3e3-6cb1-4e61-97a4-b4d9cfde68eb
Lynn asks if there any solutions? She give you a link for information on what she and many others do to be proactive: 1231-2021-Sustainable, Healthy Anti-Aging Suggestions from Dr. Paul and Lynn from 2019 That Are Even More Important Today!
https://www.brighteon.com/3b54b71a-912c-49d3-9be5-881caf075b78
Be sure to visit our website https://plasmaenergysolution.com If you click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product.
Thanks for giving us a thumbs up and sharing this video with others. And, if you like subscribe so you'll know when we put up more videos. We do watch for your comments if you care to leave one. As an extra thank you when you order any of our products use the word 'plasma' at checkout for a 15% discount (not good with other discounts or special offers).
Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance.
If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice. We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.
Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.
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