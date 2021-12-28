WARNING: The Coming Vaxx Booster Twist That NO ONE Is Talking About!

From welovetrump.com

There is coming a twist in the vaccine booster narrative that almost no one is talking about and only very few see coming.

Soon, perhaps after the 4th or 5th booster jab is released, the narrative will suddenly shift from imposing the boosters by threats and bribery to a complete 180….

People will suddenly start lining up for the booster and they will start to turn violent if they DON’T get it.

Yes, you read that right.

How can that be you ask?

Well, what will eventually be revealed is that the boosters have so severely damaged your natural immune system that your body won’t be able to fight off infection like normal WITHOUT getting a booster shot on a regular basis.

It’s still unclear how regular they will need to be administered but once a month or once every 3 months seems to be around where it will settle.