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1231-2021-Sustainable, Healthy Anti-Aging Suggestions from Dr. Paul and Lynn from 2019 That Are Even More Important Today!
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163 views • December 31, 2021
Dr. Paul Schmaltz, retired veterinarian and plasma scientist, and Lynn Schmaltz discuss Never Ending Plasma Energy Station Water Detox Relief and how you and your pets can benefit from using it. Don't forget to subscribe to our channel so you don't miss any of our upcoming videos. We appreciate your subscribing and giving us a thumbs up! Be sure to see our special on our home page!
Disclaimer:
It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance.
If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice. We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.
Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution
1. Wm Hof Breathing Breathing exercises are an important part of the Wim Hof Method. This infamous and powerful method enabled ‘Iceman’ Wim Hof to achieve extraordinary things like climbing Mount Everest in his shorts and running barefoot in the snow for extended periods of time. WHM is like, Tummo and Pranayama, a type of breathwork, but has his own particular features.
The WHM breathing exercise will help you gain control over your body and mind, and ultimately help you to influence your nervous system and immune system. As Wim puts it, his method is based on ‘cold hard nature’ and helps you battle forces like cold, heat, and stress. https://www.wimhofmethod.com/breathin...
2. Isometric exercises Coach Todd Creator of Isometrics Strength Founder of Feel Good Life www.FeelGoodLife.com
https://youtu.be/6BU6gZx5Xs0
Disclaimer:
It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance.
If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice. We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.
Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution
1. Wm Hof Breathing Breathing exercises are an important part of the Wim Hof Method. This infamous and powerful method enabled ‘Iceman’ Wim Hof to achieve extraordinary things like climbing Mount Everest in his shorts and running barefoot in the snow for extended periods of time. WHM is like, Tummo and Pranayama, a type of breathwork, but has his own particular features.
The WHM breathing exercise will help you gain control over your body and mind, and ultimately help you to influence your nervous system and immune system. As Wim puts it, his method is based on ‘cold hard nature’ and helps you battle forces like cold, heat, and stress. https://www.wimhofmethod.com/breathin...
2. Isometric exercises Coach Todd Creator of Isometrics Strength Founder of Feel Good Life www.FeelGoodLife.com
https://youtu.be/6BU6gZx5Xs0
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