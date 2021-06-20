© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
** FBI AGENT PROVOCATEUR CAUGHT INCITING JAN 6TH CAPITOL RIOT ** - X22 – 19/June/2021
Follow
2
Share
Report
210 views • June 20, 2021
- X22 Report, 19/June/2021
- video: https://x22report.com/aiovg_videos/ep-2507b-just-because-something-isnt-public-doesnt-mean-shock-and-awe/
-- Trump and the patriots are making the [DS] feel the pressure. Everyday more and more information is dripped out and puts pressure on the [DS]. The hunters have now become the hunted. The patriots are using a tactic based on the use of overwhelming power and spectacular displays of force to paralyze the enemy’s perception of the battlefield and destroy their will to fight. The push to remove [JB] has begun. Trump mentioned that the 25th Amendment would come back to haunt him.
** CAPITOL HILL, JAN 6 GLOBALIST FALSE FLAG EVENT - Tucker – 17, 18/June/2021
- Video: https://www.brighteon.com/2e774270-a66c-4e1d-815f-1e7dd3011e58
** FBI OPERATIVES COORDINATED THE CAPITOL RIOT -Tucker Carlson – 15/June/2021
- Video: https://www.brighteon.com/575cd8b7-0ca0-4f3a-a515-3e0017a8cc5d
** Tucker Carlson Calls Out Staged Events Being Used to Takeover America
- Banned.Video, Alex Jones – 17/June/2021
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=60cbac2163f23e137da40358
** Waging War on Americans Using Staged Events – 18/June/2021
- Banned.Video, Alex Jones – 18/June/2021
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=60cd105ec9de0e16ffb54a3b
- video: https://x22report.com/aiovg_videos/ep-2507b-just-because-something-isnt-public-doesnt-mean-shock-and-awe/
-- Trump and the patriots are making the [DS] feel the pressure. Everyday more and more information is dripped out and puts pressure on the [DS]. The hunters have now become the hunted. The patriots are using a tactic based on the use of overwhelming power and spectacular displays of force to paralyze the enemy’s perception of the battlefield and destroy their will to fight. The push to remove [JB] has begun. Trump mentioned that the 25th Amendment would come back to haunt him.
** CAPITOL HILL, JAN 6 GLOBALIST FALSE FLAG EVENT - Tucker – 17, 18/June/2021
- Video: https://www.brighteon.com/2e774270-a66c-4e1d-815f-1e7dd3011e58
** FBI OPERATIVES COORDINATED THE CAPITOL RIOT -Tucker Carlson – 15/June/2021
- Video: https://www.brighteon.com/575cd8b7-0ca0-4f3a-a515-3e0017a8cc5d
** Tucker Carlson Calls Out Staged Events Being Used to Takeover America
- Banned.Video, Alex Jones – 17/June/2021
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=60cbac2163f23e137da40358
** Waging War on Americans Using Staged Events – 18/June/2021
- Banned.Video, Alex Jones – 18/June/2021
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=60cd105ec9de0e16ffb54a3b
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.