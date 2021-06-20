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** FBI AGENT PROVOCATEUR CAUGHT INCITING JAN 6TH CAPITOL RIOT ** - X22 – 19/June/2021
Metatron's Cube
Metatron's Cube
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210 views • June 20, 2021
- X22 Report, 19/June/2021
- video: https://x22report.com/aiovg_videos/ep-2507b-just-because-something-isnt-public-doesnt-mean-shock-and-awe/
-- Trump and the patriots are making the [DS] feel the pressure. Everyday more and more information is dripped out and puts pressure on the [DS]. The hunters have now become the hunted. The patriots are using a tactic based on the use of overwhelming power and spectacular displays of force to paralyze the enemy’s perception of the battlefield and destroy their will to fight. The push to remove [JB] has begun. Trump mentioned that the 25th Amendment would come back to haunt him.
** CAPITOL HILL, JAN 6 GLOBALIST FALSE FLAG EVENT - Tucker – 17, 18/June/2021
- Video: https://www.brighteon.com/2e774270-a66c-4e1d-815f-1e7dd3011e58
** FBI OPERATIVES COORDINATED THE CAPITOL RIOT -Tucker Carlson – 15/June/2021
- Video: https://www.brighteon.com/575cd8b7-0ca0-4f3a-a515-3e0017a8cc5d
** Tucker Carlson Calls Out Staged Events Being Used to Takeover America
- Banned.Video, Alex Jones – 17/June/2021
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=60cbac2163f23e137da40358
** Waging War on Americans Using Staged Events – 18/June/2021
- Banned.Video, Alex Jones – 18/June/2021
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=60cd105ec9de0e16ffb54a3b
Keywords
current eventsdemocratsobamapoliticaldeep statemcconnellpelosibidenshadow governmentcover upschumermccarthysullivancapitol riot
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