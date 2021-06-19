CAPITOL HILL, JAN 6 GLOBALIST FALSE FLAG EVENT ** - Tucker – 17, 18/June/2021

- Tucker Carlson Two Nights

** “INSURRECTION DAY”

** TIME FOR ANSWERS: THE FBI’S ROLE IN THE JAN 6 RIOT

** MAIN STREAM MEDIA: “ YOU CAN’T SAY THAT! THAT’S NOT ALLOWED!”

** WHY DIDN’T THE DOJ DO ANYTHING TO STOP THE RIOT?

** WHY CAN’T WE SEE THE FOOTAGE FOR OURSELVES?

** THE FBI OFTEN DOES MORE THAN JUST STOP CRIMES

** CNN: ‘Informants and agents don’t always play the role of passive listener. They may offer the suspect the opportunity to participate in a fictitious terror plot, replete with fake bobs and real guns, court records show.”

** NO ONE SHOULD BE ENCOURAGED TO BREAK THE LAW

** TUCKER CARSLON BASELESSLY BLAMES FBI FOR RIOT

** EXTREME-RIGHT’S NEW BASELESS JAN 6 CONSPIRACY THEORY

** FOX PROPAGANDA HOST’S ABSURD CONSPIRACY THAT FBI PLANNED ATTACK

** GOP ESCALATES DEFENSE, DENIAL, DOWNPLAYING OF CAPITOL ATTACK

** CNN IS AN ARM OF THE WOKE NATIONAL SECURITY STATE

** THE FBI HAS SET ITS SIGNTS ON BIDEN’S OPPONENTS

** DOJ: National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism

** THE BIDEN MANUAL ON FIGHTING “DOMESTIC TERRORISM”

** “DOMESTIC TERRORISM” IS USED AS AN EXCUSE TO TARGET POLITICAL OPPOSITION

** PROFESSOR: BIDEN’S MANUAL ON “COUNTERING DOMESTIC TERRORISM” IS EXTREMELY CONCERNING

** GREENWALD: QUESTIONS ABOUT JAN6 ARE MOCKED BECAUSE THE FBI SHAPES LIBERAL CORPORATE MEDIA

** GROUP OF LAWMAKERS DEMAND ANSWERS FROM THE FBI



** FLASHBACK: FBI AGENT TOLD ISIS TERORIST TO “TEAR UP TEXAS” BEFORE BARLAND SHOOTING

** How many of the so called insurrectionist on Jan 6th had a relationship with the FBI?

** How many of these FBI moles encouraged others to break the law at the Capitol?