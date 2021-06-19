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** CAPITOL HILL, JAN 6 GLOBALIST FALSE FLAG EVENT ** - Tucker – 17, 18/June/2021
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182 views • June 19, 2021
- Tucker Carlson Two Nights
** “INSURRECTION DAY”
** TIME FOR ANSWERS: THE FBI’S ROLE IN THE JAN 6 RIOT
** MAIN STREAM MEDIA: “ YOU CAN’T SAY THAT! THAT’S NOT ALLOWED!”
** WHY DIDN’T THE DOJ DO ANYTHING TO STOP THE RIOT?
** WHY CAN’T WE SEE THE FOOTAGE FOR OURSELVES?
** THE FBI OFTEN DOES MORE THAN JUST STOP CRIMES
** CNN: ‘Informants and agents don’t always play the role of passive listener. They may offer the suspect the opportunity to participate in a fictitious terror plot, replete with fake bobs and real guns, court records show.”
** NO ONE SHOULD BE ENCOURAGED TO BREAK THE LAW
** TUCKER CARSLON BASELESSLY BLAMES FBI FOR RIOT
** EXTREME-RIGHT’S NEW BASELESS JAN 6 CONSPIRACY THEORY
** FOX PROPAGANDA HOST’S ABSURD CONSPIRACY THAT FBI PLANNED ATTACK
** GOP ESCALATES DEFENSE, DENIAL, DOWNPLAYING OF CAPITOL ATTACK
** CNN IS AN ARM OF THE WOKE NATIONAL SECURITY STATE
** THE FBI HAS SET ITS SIGNTS ON BIDEN’S OPPONENTS
** DOJ: National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism
** THE BIDEN MANUAL ON FIGHTING “DOMESTIC TERRORISM”
** “DOMESTIC TERRORISM” IS USED AS AN EXCUSE TO TARGET POLITICAL OPPOSITION
** PROFESSOR: BIDEN’S MANUAL ON “COUNTERING DOMESTIC TERRORISM” IS EXTREMELY CONCERNING
** GREENWALD: QUESTIONS ABOUT JAN6 ARE MOCKED BECAUSE THE FBI SHAPES LIBERAL CORPORATE MEDIA
** GROUP OF LAWMAKERS DEMAND ANSWERS FROM THE FBI
** FLASHBACK: FBI AGENT TOLD ISIS TERORIST TO “TEAR UP TEXAS” BEFORE BARLAND SHOOTING
** How many of the so called insurrectionist on Jan 6th had a relationship with the FBI?
** How many of these FBI moles encouraged others to break the law at the Capitol?
** “INSURRECTION DAY”
** TIME FOR ANSWERS: THE FBI’S ROLE IN THE JAN 6 RIOT
** MAIN STREAM MEDIA: “ YOU CAN’T SAY THAT! THAT’S NOT ALLOWED!”
** WHY DIDN’T THE DOJ DO ANYTHING TO STOP THE RIOT?
** WHY CAN’T WE SEE THE FOOTAGE FOR OURSELVES?
** THE FBI OFTEN DOES MORE THAN JUST STOP CRIMES
** CNN: ‘Informants and agents don’t always play the role of passive listener. They may offer the suspect the opportunity to participate in a fictitious terror plot, replete with fake bobs and real guns, court records show.”
** NO ONE SHOULD BE ENCOURAGED TO BREAK THE LAW
** TUCKER CARSLON BASELESSLY BLAMES FBI FOR RIOT
** EXTREME-RIGHT’S NEW BASELESS JAN 6 CONSPIRACY THEORY
** FOX PROPAGANDA HOST’S ABSURD CONSPIRACY THAT FBI PLANNED ATTACK
** GOP ESCALATES DEFENSE, DENIAL, DOWNPLAYING OF CAPITOL ATTACK
** CNN IS AN ARM OF THE WOKE NATIONAL SECURITY STATE
** THE FBI HAS SET ITS SIGNTS ON BIDEN’S OPPONENTS
** DOJ: National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism
** THE BIDEN MANUAL ON FIGHTING “DOMESTIC TERRORISM”
** “DOMESTIC TERRORISM” IS USED AS AN EXCUSE TO TARGET POLITICAL OPPOSITION
** PROFESSOR: BIDEN’S MANUAL ON “COUNTERING DOMESTIC TERRORISM” IS EXTREMELY CONCERNING
** GREENWALD: QUESTIONS ABOUT JAN6 ARE MOCKED BECAUSE THE FBI SHAPES LIBERAL CORPORATE MEDIA
** GROUP OF LAWMAKERS DEMAND ANSWERS FROM THE FBI
** FLASHBACK: FBI AGENT TOLD ISIS TERORIST TO “TEAR UP TEXAS” BEFORE BARLAND SHOOTING
** How many of the so called insurrectionist on Jan 6th had a relationship with the FBI?
** How many of these FBI moles encouraged others to break the law at the Capitol?
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