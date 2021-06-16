© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
** FBI OPERATIVES COORDINATED THE CAPITOL RIOT ** -Tucker Carlson – 15/June/2021
Follow
3
Share
Report
307 views • June 16, 2021
** LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFECERS PARTICIPATED IN JAN 6
- InfoWars, Jamie White – 15/June/2021 – Battling Tyranny Worldwide
- Video & Article: https://www.newswars.com/tucker-carlson-fbi-operatives-
coordinated-the-capitol-riot/
-- Fox News host Tucker Carlson explained how the FBI infiltrated the march on the Capitol on January 6th to stage a false flag attack meant to demonize Trump supporters.
In his opening monologue on Tuesday’s edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Carlson broke down known facts about the Capitol protest that show the FBI organized the coordinated breach of the Capitol building.
“Law enforcement officers participated in the riot. Sometimes in violent ways. We know that because without fail, they’ve thrown the book and most people were present and in the capitol on January 6. Many of them are still in solitary confinement tonight,” Carlson began.
“But strangely, some of the key people participating on January 6th have not been charged. Look at the documents, the government calls those people unindicted coconspirators. What does that mean? It means that potentially with every single case there were FBI officers on January 6th,” he said.
Carlson then described court documents revealing numerous individuals who participated in rioting at the Capitol have not been arrested and their identities have not been disclosed.
“For example, one of those unindicted coconspirators is someone that a document as ‘Person to go.’ According to those documents, they stayed in the same hotel room as an insurrectionist, someone who alleged to be part of the group the oath keepers. They stormed the barricades alongside Thomas Caldwell.”
“The government’s indictments further indicate — by the way, a 65-year-old man is a dangerous insurrectionist, was led to believe there would be a ‘Quick reaction.’ Also participating on January 6th. That quick reaction would be led by someone called ‘Person 3’ who had a hotel room and an accomplice with them.”
“But wait, here’s the interesting thing. Person 2 and person 3 were organizers of the riot. The government knows who they are, but they have not charged them. Why is that? You know why. They were all certainly working for the FBI. So FBI operatives were organizing the attack on the capital.”
“On January 6th. According to documents. And those two are not alone. In all, they said they were upwards of 20 unindicted coconspirators all playing roles in the conspiracy who have not been charged for virtually the exact same activities.”
“And in some cases, much, much more severe activity as those named alongside them in the indictment. So it turns out that this white supremacist insurrection was again, by the government’s own admission in these documents, organized at least in part by government agents,” Carlson said.
“Are you shocked? We are shocked, we shouldn’t be shocked. Because in March, the FBI director admitted that the bureau was infiltrating as many groups that oppose the regime as they possibly can,” Carlson rhetorically asked.
Revolver News founder Darren Beattie joined the show to break down his bombshell article laying out the evidence Carlson described as well as former assistant FBI director Frank Figliuzzi suggesting members of Congress should be arrested for the Capitol protest.
These bombshell revelations were made known to members of Congress, some of whom – such as Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) – demanded answers from FBI Director Christopher Wray on Tuesday about Revolver’s piece and the thousands of hours of surveillance footage from the Capitol the bureau refuses to release.
Fox News host Tucker Carlson explained how the FBI infiltrated the march on the Capitol on January 6th to stage a false flag attack meant to demonize Trump supporters.
In his opening monologue on Tuesday’s edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Carlson broke down known facts about the Capitol protest that show the FBI organized the coordinated breach of the Capitol building.
“Law enforcement officers participated in the riot. Sometimes in violent ways. We know that because without fail, they’ve thrown the book and most people were present and in the capitol on January 6. Many of them are still in solitary confinement tonight,” Carlson began.
“But strangely, some of the key people participating on January 6th have not been charged. Look at the documents, the government calls those people unindicted coconspirators. What does that mean? It means that potentially with every single case there were FBI officers on January 6th,” he said.
Carlson then described court documents revealing numerous individuals who participated in rioting at the Capitol have not been arrested and their identities have not been disclosed.
- Cont'd --
- InfoWars, Jamie White – 15/June/2021 – Battling Tyranny Worldwide
- Video & Article: https://www.newswars.com/tucker-carlson-fbi-operatives-
coordinated-the-capitol-riot/
-- Fox News host Tucker Carlson explained how the FBI infiltrated the march on the Capitol on January 6th to stage a false flag attack meant to demonize Trump supporters.
In his opening monologue on Tuesday’s edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Carlson broke down known facts about the Capitol protest that show the FBI organized the coordinated breach of the Capitol building.
“Law enforcement officers participated in the riot. Sometimes in violent ways. We know that because without fail, they’ve thrown the book and most people were present and in the capitol on January 6. Many of them are still in solitary confinement tonight,” Carlson began.
“But strangely, some of the key people participating on January 6th have not been charged. Look at the documents, the government calls those people unindicted coconspirators. What does that mean? It means that potentially with every single case there were FBI officers on January 6th,” he said.
Carlson then described court documents revealing numerous individuals who participated in rioting at the Capitol have not been arrested and their identities have not been disclosed.
“For example, one of those unindicted coconspirators is someone that a document as ‘Person to go.’ According to those documents, they stayed in the same hotel room as an insurrectionist, someone who alleged to be part of the group the oath keepers. They stormed the barricades alongside Thomas Caldwell.”
“The government’s indictments further indicate — by the way, a 65-year-old man is a dangerous insurrectionist, was led to believe there would be a ‘Quick reaction.’ Also participating on January 6th. That quick reaction would be led by someone called ‘Person 3’ who had a hotel room and an accomplice with them.”
“But wait, here’s the interesting thing. Person 2 and person 3 were organizers of the riot. The government knows who they are, but they have not charged them. Why is that? You know why. They were all certainly working for the FBI. So FBI operatives were organizing the attack on the capital.”
“On January 6th. According to documents. And those two are not alone. In all, they said they were upwards of 20 unindicted coconspirators all playing roles in the conspiracy who have not been charged for virtually the exact same activities.”
“And in some cases, much, much more severe activity as those named alongside them in the indictment. So it turns out that this white supremacist insurrection was again, by the government’s own admission in these documents, organized at least in part by government agents,” Carlson said.
“Are you shocked? We are shocked, we shouldn’t be shocked. Because in March, the FBI director admitted that the bureau was infiltrating as many groups that oppose the regime as they possibly can,” Carlson rhetorically asked.
Revolver News founder Darren Beattie joined the show to break down his bombshell article laying out the evidence Carlson described as well as former assistant FBI director Frank Figliuzzi suggesting members of Congress should be arrested for the Capitol protest.
These bombshell revelations were made known to members of Congress, some of whom – such as Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) – demanded answers from FBI Director Christopher Wray on Tuesday about Revolver’s piece and the thousands of hours of surveillance footage from the Capitol the bureau refuses to release.
Fox News host Tucker Carlson explained how the FBI infiltrated the march on the Capitol on January 6th to stage a false flag attack meant to demonize Trump supporters.
In his opening monologue on Tuesday’s edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Carlson broke down known facts about the Capitol protest that show the FBI organized the coordinated breach of the Capitol building.
“Law enforcement officers participated in the riot. Sometimes in violent ways. We know that because without fail, they’ve thrown the book and most people were present and in the capitol on January 6. Many of them are still in solitary confinement tonight,” Carlson began.
“But strangely, some of the key people participating on January 6th have not been charged. Look at the documents, the government calls those people unindicted coconspirators. What does that mean? It means that potentially with every single case there were FBI officers on January 6th,” he said.
Carlson then described court documents revealing numerous individuals who participated in rioting at the Capitol have not been arrested and their identities have not been disclosed.
- Cont'd --
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.