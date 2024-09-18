SS Promotions?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump Assassination Attempt: Incompetence vs. Malevolence
* Can any of this stuff be explained away as incompetence, failure, error etc?
* This puppet regime was installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.
* They’re executing one malevolent plot after another — sometimes successfully, sometimes not.
* Their bad actors are not ‘failing up’.
* They are tasked, incentivized and promoted accordingly.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show (18 September 2024)
https://rumble.com/v5femh0-disturbing-details-emerge-in-the-assassination-case-ep.-2331-09182024.html