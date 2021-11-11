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Black Star-Superplume-Covid Bioweapon Report for 2021 Newsletter 45: November 11, 2021
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911 views • November 11, 2021
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Seismic event indicators say Earth is reaching the peak of the second Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
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Seismic activity slowed this week along Corridors 3 and Corridor 4, but in combination with activity increasing rapidly along the Mid-Atlantic Ridge. Check the time differentials for these five quakes (USGS, USGS, USGS, USGS, USGS) to realize the south-to-north quake series spans just over 27 hours!!! Those first two quakes (Starting Location) struck just 12 minutes apart to begin the rapid-fire series that shoots north along the ridge to Iceland (News). La Palma volcano Updates (News, 5.0 Quake, Bushcraft Bear).
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Earth saw four new-volcanic eruption events with the New Guinea volcano (Manam) and Indonesia volcano (Krakatau) erupting in the Indonesia-Fiji Seismic-Volcanic Origination Zone. The Kamchatka volcano (Karymsky) erupted Corridor the Costa Rica volcano (Turrialba) along Corridor 2. The Earth core is heating up, and the Global Tectonic Fault Line Unzipping Phenomenon (Video) has started up again along the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, as Superplume expansion is separating the seven major tectonic plates.
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They Have Lost Control, And Now the Dollar Is Going to Die
Submitted by Reynald
https://endtimeheadlines.org/2021/11/they-have-lost-control-and-now-the-dollar-is-going-to-die/
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Situation Update, Nov 10, 2021 - DECARBONIZATION TERRAFORMING of Earth begins... mega-machines being constructed to suck LIFE MOLECULES out of the atmosphere
Submitted by Terral
On November 11, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/85d14547-2653-42aa-8ad2-1202e71ecebe
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Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Seismic event indicators say Earth is reaching the peak of the second Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
--
Seismic activity slowed this week along Corridors 3 and Corridor 4, but in combination with activity increasing rapidly along the Mid-Atlantic Ridge. Check the time differentials for these five quakes (USGS, USGS, USGS, USGS, USGS) to realize the south-to-north quake series spans just over 27 hours!!! Those first two quakes (Starting Location) struck just 12 minutes apart to begin the rapid-fire series that shoots north along the ridge to Iceland (News). La Palma volcano Updates (News, 5.0 Quake, Bushcraft Bear).
--
Earth saw four new-volcanic eruption events with the New Guinea volcano (Manam) and Indonesia volcano (Krakatau) erupting in the Indonesia-Fiji Seismic-Volcanic Origination Zone. The Kamchatka volcano (Karymsky) erupted Corridor the Costa Rica volcano (Turrialba) along Corridor 2. The Earth core is heating up, and the Global Tectonic Fault Line Unzipping Phenomenon (Video) has started up again along the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, as Superplume expansion is separating the seven major tectonic plates.
--
They Have Lost Control, And Now the Dollar Is Going to Die
Submitted by Reynald
https://endtimeheadlines.org/2021/11/they-have-lost-control-and-now-the-dollar-is-going-to-die/
--
Situation Update, Nov 10, 2021 - DECARBONIZATION TERRAFORMING of Earth begins... mega-machines being constructed to suck LIFE MOLECULES out of the atmosphere
Submitted by Terral
On November 11, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/85d14547-2653-42aa-8ad2-1202e71ecebe
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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