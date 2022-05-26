The CDC Is Using PCR Tests to Diagnose Monkeypox

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See video of Dr Kary Mullis, the creator of PCR tests as he remarks about how PCR tests were not created to define virus and calls FAUCI a LIAR:
https://www.brighteon.com/c6728a2c-578c-4429-860f-f21d09766e25
https://www.brighteon.com/1ed44560-6212-4b3a-8252-f49947a003bd
and this video about his mysterious death
https://www.brighteon.com/569af588-2fa2-4540-9943-32b4c779d1ad