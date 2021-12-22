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Trudeau Overriding Canadian Rights!, US Army Creates Vax Against All Covid Variants, Terral's Comments on HR Situation Update 12/21, Money Metals Silver Update, Dave's "Keep It Up" Message: 12.21.2021
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1085 views • December 22, 2021
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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TRUDEAU SAYS HE WILL OVERRIDE OUR RIGHTS
Submitted by Brenda
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vsTIo8S6ziyt/
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US Army Creates Single Vaccine Against All COVID & SARS Variants, Researchers Say
Submitted by Dwight
https://www.defenseone.com/technology/2021/12/us-army-creates-single-vaccine-effective-against-all-covid-sars-variants/360089/
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Situation Update, Dec 21, 2021 - Trump's vaccine-pimping rhetoric proves it's all POLITICAL THEATER run by the pharma cartels
Submitted by Terral
December 22, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/87f5d080-a569-495e-9aff-9af9da329d45
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Money Metals President Gives Broad Interview on Sound Money, U.S. Retail Demand
Submitted by Terral
https://youtu.be/u0_oA-Ggy_s
https://www.moneymetals.com/news/2021/12/22/money-metals-president-gives-broad-interview-on-sound-money-us-retail-demand-002430
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Keep It Up
Written by Dave
December 22, 2021
On Wed, Dec 22, 2021, at 10:47 AM Dave wrote:
Keep up the good work bro. We need to hear all the gory reports, just how bad it really is, no fake no patronize. Mike Adams is a fool and idiot. I have even heard Deagle talking about natural immunity and using Ivermectin to a point on his radio show, even though he has developed his own protocol. Who can afford him and his prices? Not good. At least he knows just how bad everything is and a whole lot more than that!...
I'm thoroughly convinced on your Nano Silver and Borax period! People are dangerously asleep! I'm prepping what I can, until my resources allow me to make a major shift.... Thank God you get hardcore serious on your Brighteon channel. Leave no stone unturned... Those Brighteon videos are priceless....... Identify your threats, create your contingencies, execute Them on time. Dave N OK
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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
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Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
TRUDEAU SAYS HE WILL OVERRIDE OUR RIGHTS
Submitted by Brenda
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vsTIo8S6ziyt/
--
US Army Creates Single Vaccine Against All COVID & SARS Variants, Researchers Say
Submitted by Dwight
https://www.defenseone.com/technology/2021/12/us-army-creates-single-vaccine-effective-against-all-covid-sars-variants/360089/
--
Situation Update, Dec 21, 2021 - Trump's vaccine-pimping rhetoric proves it's all POLITICAL THEATER run by the pharma cartels
Submitted by Terral
December 22, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/87f5d080-a569-495e-9aff-9af9da329d45
--
Money Metals President Gives Broad Interview on Sound Money, U.S. Retail Demand
Submitted by Terral
https://youtu.be/u0_oA-Ggy_s
https://www.moneymetals.com/news/2021/12/22/money-metals-president-gives-broad-interview-on-sound-money-us-retail-demand-002430
--
Keep It Up
Written by Dave
December 22, 2021
On Wed, Dec 22, 2021, at 10:47 AM Dave wrote:
Keep up the good work bro. We need to hear all the gory reports, just how bad it really is, no fake no patronize. Mike Adams is a fool and idiot. I have even heard Deagle talking about natural immunity and using Ivermectin to a point on his radio show, even though he has developed his own protocol. Who can afford him and his prices? Not good. At least he knows just how bad everything is and a whole lot more than that!...
I'm thoroughly convinced on your Nano Silver and Borax period! People are dangerously asleep! I'm prepping what I can, until my resources allow me to make a major shift.... Thank God you get hardcore serious on your Brighteon channel. Leave no stone unturned... Those Brighteon videos are priceless....... Identify your threats, create your contingencies, execute Them on time. Dave N OK
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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