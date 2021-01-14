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Le temps est venu de la Vérité....
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244 views • January 14, 2021
12 janvier 2021 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wpSvwHTmbIU
Exister en Liberté : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgvPhmp59vQ88z77v4KpcOQ
Également : "Dans le terrier du Lapin Blanc"
https://www.brighteon.com/ad13977c-7946-43c9-b400-270929da40a3
Aussi : Haute finance luciférienne : Témoignage intégral et en français de Ronald Bernard
https://www.brighteon.com/ca722f80-6fba-43dd-a5ef-4b3bed2370e6
Et cf. Tous surveillés - 7 milliards de suspects - ARTE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Zf1Jp1YAOu9f/
Commentaire d'origine :
Bonjour à tous , devant la censure qui s'en vient , vous avez ici tous les supports pour retrouver les vidéos, personne ne peut empêcher la divulgation, vous pouvez partager tous ces liens sur tous vos supports
Vous êtes désormais tous ! les soldats numériques de la vérité !
Voici les différents liens:
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/%40ExisterEnLibert%C3%A9:8
Odysee: https://odysee.com/%40ExisterEnLibert%C3%A9:8
Lbry_tv: https://lbry.tv/%40ExisterEnLibert%C3%A9:8
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/%40Exister_en_liberte
Podcast: https://exister-en-liberte-1.podomatic.com
RSS Feed: https://exister-en-liberte-1.podomatic.com/rss2.xml
Canal Telegram: t.me/exister_en_liberte
VK: https://vk.com/club147179340
Merci à tous, de relayer et de vous joindre au combat de la divulgation !!
Exister En Liberté.
Exister en Liberté : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgvPhmp59vQ88z77v4KpcOQ
Également : "Dans le terrier du Lapin Blanc"
https://www.brighteon.com/ad13977c-7946-43c9-b400-270929da40a3
Aussi : Haute finance luciférienne : Témoignage intégral et en français de Ronald Bernard
https://www.brighteon.com/ca722f80-6fba-43dd-a5ef-4b3bed2370e6
Et cf. Tous surveillés - 7 milliards de suspects - ARTE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Zf1Jp1YAOu9f/
Commentaire d'origine :
Bonjour à tous , devant la censure qui s'en vient , vous avez ici tous les supports pour retrouver les vidéos, personne ne peut empêcher la divulgation, vous pouvez partager tous ces liens sur tous vos supports
Vous êtes désormais tous ! les soldats numériques de la vérité !
Voici les différents liens:
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/%40ExisterEnLibert%C3%A9:8
Odysee: https://odysee.com/%40ExisterEnLibert%C3%A9:8
Lbry_tv: https://lbry.tv/%40ExisterEnLibert%C3%A9:8
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/%40Exister_en_liberte
Podcast: https://exister-en-liberte-1.podomatic.com
RSS Feed: https://exister-en-liberte-1.podomatic.com/rss2.xml
Canal Telegram: t.me/exister_en_liberte
VK: https://vk.com/club147179340
Merci à tous, de relayer et de vous joindre au combat de la divulgation !!
Exister En Liberté.
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