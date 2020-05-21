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Pourquoi Pas - Dans le terrier du Lapin Blanc
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17 views • May 21, 2020
Import YT 28 avril 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O68fadA5ikw
Chaine YT ¿ Pourquoi Pas ? : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOhBZTM4pD2-CniOMOiPtOA
Je t'emmène dans les sombres coulisses, au sommet de la pyramide macabre, dans le terrier du Lapin Blanc.
Ce n'est vraiment pas beau à voir mais nécessaire à dire.
Pour affirmer : PLUS JAMAIS ÇA !
Je ne m'excuse pas.
Traite-moi de folle si tu veux, mais ne m'insulte pas.
J'aime la Terre. J'aime la Vie, le Ciel, le Très Grand.
J'aime les Humains. Je t'aime, je m'aime, je nous aime.
Je soutiens One Nation. Mais je ne suis pas One Nation
Que tu sois d'accord avec moi n'enlève rien à la force de cette aventure qui veut rendre le pouvoir de décision et d'action au peuple, à nous, habitants légitimes de cette merveille terrestre.
https://onenation.xyz
Pour me soutenir
https://fr.tipeee.com/pourquoipasmoi
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Références :
Dr Montagnier
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JhbZx0oF-v4
Dr Brésimont, médecin belge
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4uZ-wk5GEaA
Dr Buttar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wLqLKNV8sLM
Jean-Claude Bourret
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I_9BQATMKU4
Tribunal international de Justice Naturelle
https://commission.itnj.org
Ronald Bernard
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2ip52oDUbA
Kristy Allen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_7K_DYMayJQ
Robert David Steele
https://youtube.com/watch?v=lqY1KNFDhQ4
Ronald Bernard (MK)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BTwo1Ii7lNA
Ronald Bernard (1)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ulaC0oyB148
Ronald Bernard (2)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UKGttS_Vdcc
Anneke Lucas
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MYV0bzeBIto
Fiona Barnett
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=87lRjfLg2Sk
Robert David Steele
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zRF3QeQ8gUI
Brice Taylor
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NHeyEoeCjFk
Venus/Serena/Tiger
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MQdguBH4HME
Laura Eisenhower
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=lLeQQoNLbAg
WO 666
https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
Gala Moca
https://pedopolis.com/2016/11/08/scandale-du-spirit-cooking-le-diner-satanique-de-marina-abramovic-supporter-dhillary-clinton/
Inauguration du Tunnel du Gothard
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zW5gklIKcDg
ID 2020
https://id2020.org/alliance
-----------------------
En plus:
Silvano Trotta
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=giyZvits7DU
Pizzagate
https://revolutionvibratoire.fr/pizzagate-cet-atroce-scand%E2%80%A6/
Claire Séverac.
Corinne Gouget.
Sylvie Simon.
Clip de Taylor Swift - Style (620 millions de vue)
On voit clairement la dissociation des 2 personnalités qui ne peuvent pas se cotoyer.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-CmadmM5cOk
Clip de Sia - Elastic Heart
Enfermée enfant dans une cage avec un homme. Paroles à bien lire
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KWZGAExj-es
Le film Eyes Wide Shut est un reportage ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s_b-zpSnoHs
Chaine YT ¿ Pourquoi Pas ? : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOhBZTM4pD2-CniOMOiPtOA
Je t'emmène dans les sombres coulisses, au sommet de la pyramide macabre, dans le terrier du Lapin Blanc.
Ce n'est vraiment pas beau à voir mais nécessaire à dire.
Pour affirmer : PLUS JAMAIS ÇA !
Je ne m'excuse pas.
Traite-moi de folle si tu veux, mais ne m'insulte pas.
J'aime la Terre. J'aime la Vie, le Ciel, le Très Grand.
J'aime les Humains. Je t'aime, je m'aime, je nous aime.
Je soutiens One Nation. Mais je ne suis pas One Nation
Que tu sois d'accord avec moi n'enlève rien à la force de cette aventure qui veut rendre le pouvoir de décision et d'action au peuple, à nous, habitants légitimes de cette merveille terrestre.
https://onenation.xyz
Pour me soutenir
https://fr.tipeee.com/pourquoipasmoi
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Références :
Dr Montagnier
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JhbZx0oF-v4
Dr Brésimont, médecin belge
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4uZ-wk5GEaA
Dr Buttar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wLqLKNV8sLM
Jean-Claude Bourret
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I_9BQATMKU4
Tribunal international de Justice Naturelle
https://commission.itnj.org
Ronald Bernard
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2ip52oDUbA
Kristy Allen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_7K_DYMayJQ
Robert David Steele
https://youtube.com/watch?v=lqY1KNFDhQ4
Ronald Bernard (MK)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BTwo1Ii7lNA
Ronald Bernard (1)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ulaC0oyB148
Ronald Bernard (2)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UKGttS_Vdcc
Anneke Lucas
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MYV0bzeBIto
Fiona Barnett
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=87lRjfLg2Sk
Robert David Steele
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zRF3QeQ8gUI
Brice Taylor
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NHeyEoeCjFk
Venus/Serena/Tiger
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MQdguBH4HME
Laura Eisenhower
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=lLeQQoNLbAg
WO 666
https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
Gala Moca
https://pedopolis.com/2016/11/08/scandale-du-spirit-cooking-le-diner-satanique-de-marina-abramovic-supporter-dhillary-clinton/
Inauguration du Tunnel du Gothard
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zW5gklIKcDg
ID 2020
https://id2020.org/alliance
-----------------------
En plus:
Silvano Trotta
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=giyZvits7DU
Pizzagate
https://revolutionvibratoire.fr/pizzagate-cet-atroce-scand%E2%80%A6/
Claire Séverac.
Corinne Gouget.
Sylvie Simon.
Clip de Taylor Swift - Style (620 millions de vue)
On voit clairement la dissociation des 2 personnalités qui ne peuvent pas se cotoyer.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-CmadmM5cOk
Clip de Sia - Elastic Heart
Enfermée enfant dans une cage avec un homme. Paroles à bien lire
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KWZGAExj-es
Le film Eyes Wide Shut est un reportage ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s_b-zpSnoHs
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