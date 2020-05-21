BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Pourquoi Pas - Dans le terrier du Lapin Blanc
luciole
luciole
1084 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • May 21, 2020
Import YT 28 avril 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O68fadA5ikw
Chaine YT ¿ Pourquoi Pas ? : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOhBZTM4pD2-CniOMOiPtOA

Je t'emmène dans les sombres coulisses, au sommet de la pyramide macabre, dans le terrier du Lapin Blanc.
Ce n'est vraiment pas beau à voir mais nécessaire à dire.
Pour affirmer : PLUS JAMAIS ÇA !
Je ne m'excuse pas.
Traite-moi de folle si tu veux, mais ne m'insulte pas.
J'aime la Terre. J'aime la Vie, le Ciel, le Très Grand.
J'aime les Humains. Je t'aime, je m'aime, je nous aime.
Je soutiens One Nation. Mais je ne suis pas One Nation
Que tu sois d'accord avec moi n'enlève rien à la force de cette aventure qui veut rendre le pouvoir de décision et d'action au peuple, à nous, habitants légitimes de cette merveille terrestre.

https://onenation.xyz

Pour me soutenir
https://fr.tipeee.com/pourquoipasmoi

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Références :
Dr Montagnier
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JhbZx0oF-v4

Dr Brésimont, médecin belge
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4uZ-wk5GEaA

Dr Buttar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wLqLKNV8sLM

Jean-Claude Bourret
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I_9BQATMKU4

Tribunal international de Justice Naturelle
https://commission.itnj.org
Ronald Bernard
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2ip52oDUbA
Kristy Allen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_7K_DYMayJQ
Robert David Steele
https://youtube.com/watch?v=lqY1KNFDhQ4

Ronald Bernard (MK)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BTwo1Ii7lNA
Ronald Bernard (1)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ulaC0oyB148
Ronald Bernard (2)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UKGttS_Vdcc

Anneke Lucas
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MYV0bzeBIto

Fiona Barnett
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=87lRjfLg2Sk

Robert David Steele
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zRF3QeQ8gUI

Brice Taylor
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NHeyEoeCjFk

Venus/Serena/Tiger
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MQdguBH4HME

Laura Eisenhower
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=lLeQQoNLbAg

WO 666
https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606

Gala Moca
https://pedopolis.com/2016/11/08/scandale-du-spirit-cooking-le-diner-satanique-de-marina-abramovic-supporter-dhillary-clinton/


Inauguration du Tunnel du Gothard
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zW5gklIKcDg

ID 2020
https://id2020.org/alliance

-----------------------
En plus:
Silvano Trotta
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=giyZvits7DU

Pizzagate
https://revolutionvibratoire.fr/pizzagate-cet-atroce-scand%E2%80%A6/

Claire Séverac.
Corinne Gouget.
Sylvie Simon.

Clip de Taylor Swift - Style (620 millions de vue)
On voit clairement la dissociation des 2 personnalités qui ne peuvent pas se cotoyer.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-CmadmM5cOk

Clip de Sia - Elastic Heart
Enfermée enfant dans une cage avec un homme. Paroles à bien lire
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KWZGAExj-es

Le film Eyes Wide Shut est un reportage ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s_b-zpSnoHs
Keywords
libertesouverainetelegitimite
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Sleep Patterns Tied to Brain Aging, Dementia Risk in Large Meta-Analysis

Sleep Patterns Tied to Brain Aging, Dementia Risk in Large Meta-Analysis

Morgan S. Verity
Alzheimer&#8217;s early warning: Navigation errors may precede memory loss, studies show

Alzheimer’s early warning: Navigation errors may precede memory loss, studies show

Willow Tohi
Review Finds Drinking During Exercise May Not Improve Endurance And Performance

Review Finds Drinking During Exercise May Not Improve Endurance And Performance

Coco Somers
Online Report Lists Eight Foods That May Ease Eczema and Seven Common Triggers to Avoid

Online Report Lists Eight Foods That May Ease Eczema and Seven Common Triggers to Avoid

Coco Somers
Review Finds Glyphosate Exposure Alters Gut Microbiome in Mammals

Review Finds Glyphosate Exposure Alters Gut Microbiome in Mammals

Coco Somers
Study: Ultra-processed Meal Triggers Larger Insulin Response Than Matched Less-Processed Meal

Study: Ultra-processed Meal Triggers Larger Insulin Response Than Matched Less-Processed Meal

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy