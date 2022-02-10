© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
191) Dr Zelenko abre o jogo para 2026
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
90 views • February 10, 2022
Créditos a DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA - PROGRAMA 248 | Feb 7, 2022: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/DIRECTONOCTURNODELAQUINTACOLUMNA-PROGRAMA248-:4 | https://www.twitch.tv/videos/1289563991
Obrigatório:
157) Vacinados com endereço MAC (microchipados): https://www.brighteon.com/ed942490-a6e6-40a5-98d9-5ae956b604c0
170) Escassez de chips vs Vacinados a pretexto da pandemia: https://www.brighteon.com/0cb5ebd0-5392-4aa4-8c79-9e8406a9ab7b
184) Identificação da microtecnologia em frascos Cansino, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, e Sputnik: https://www.brighteon.com/ca2b29d9-3964-4cca-951d-834e67910757
Cidadãos microchipados na Rede » 7) Conferência Ciberdefesa 2017 esconde implicações públicas: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/97437258-ab16-4857-9899-edba2ac67156
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Obrigatório:
157) Vacinados com endereço MAC (microchipados): https://www.brighteon.com/ed942490-a6e6-40a5-98d9-5ae956b604c0
170) Escassez de chips vs Vacinados a pretexto da pandemia: https://www.brighteon.com/0cb5ebd0-5392-4aa4-8c79-9e8406a9ab7b
184) Identificação da microtecnologia em frascos Cansino, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, e Sputnik: https://www.brighteon.com/ca2b29d9-3964-4cca-951d-834e67910757
Cidadãos microchipados na Rede » 7) Conferência Ciberdefesa 2017 esconde implicações públicas: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/97437258-ab16-4857-9899-edba2ac67156
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.