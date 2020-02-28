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YouTube: The Real Cyberbullies | Redonkulas.com
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145 views • February 28, 2020
It's clear that YouTube has no intention of protecting the content creators that turned them into a global communication superpower because they're terrified that we might have minds of our own.

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Sources
https://www.wired.com/story/youtube-content-moderation-inconsistent/
https://www.theverge.com/2019/11/11/20955864/youtube-terms-of-service-update-terminations-children-content-ftc
https://youtubecensorship.com/2019-12-17-youtube-banning-wrongthing-by-labeling-it-hate.html

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Keywords
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