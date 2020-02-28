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YouTube: The Real Cyberbullies | Redonkulas.com
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145 views • February 28, 2020
It's clear that YouTube has no intention of protecting the content creators that turned them into a global communication superpower because they're terrified that we might have minds of our own.
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Purchase “The Ballad of Roger Stone”!
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Sources
https://www.wired.com/story/youtube-content-moderation-inconsistent/
https://www.theverge.com/2019/11/11/20955864/youtube-terms-of-service-update-terminations-children-content-ftc
https://youtubecensorship.com/2019-12-17-youtube-banning-wrongthing-by-labeling-it-hate.html
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https://www.brighteon.com/61b0730e-c4df-4cbd-964d-ab769956000a
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I Tried to Give Up Men For a Month
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A Redonkulas Origin Story
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7b1Ooe6Fa1wa/
Brought to you by Mongo and The Warhorse
Purchase “The Ballad of Roger Stone”!
http://www.reverbnation.com/shotgunrebellion2019/song/31525339-ballad-roger-stone-free
Share the music video!
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6_8HdPSVx6A
Sandman wants to tell you about the Brave Browser!
Download the Brave Browser today and say goodbye to corporate ads: https://brave.com/san644
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.brighteon.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://lbry.tv/@REDONKULAS:e
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources
https://www.wired.com/story/youtube-content-moderation-inconsistent/
https://www.theverge.com/2019/11/11/20955864/youtube-terms-of-service-update-terminations-children-content-ftc
https://youtubecensorship.com/2019-12-17-youtube-banning-wrongthing-by-labeling-it-hate.html
Video Throwbacks
How to Not Kill Yourself
www.brighteon.com/93fbf603-2271-4a10-b1c1-de47b51c28b1
The Dangerous Cries of Woke Wahmen
https://www.brighteon.com/7a52e78a-b478-4de7-8c1a-6bf77e419109
You Get Blown Off Because You Deserve It
https://www.brighteon.com/61b0730e-c4df-4cbd-964d-ab769956000a
You’re Not Intimidating, The Problem Is You
COMING SOON
I Tried to Give Up Men For a Month
COMING SOON
A Redonkulas Origin Story
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7b1Ooe6Fa1wa/
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