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The "Dangerous" Cries of Woke Wahmen | Redonkulas.com
Redonkulas.com Productions
Redonkulas.com Productions
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375 views • February 05, 2020
Vicky Spratt cannot imagine why men would not want to date woke women. Then she explains exactly why without meaning to.
#EpicFail #LaurenceFox #RedPill

The article: https://www.refinery29.com/en-gb/2020/01/9244509/laurence-fox-anti-woke-meaning

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Sources
https://twistedsifter.com/2012/04/people-who-didnt-know-the-titanic-was-real/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7919735/Boy-ten-got-girl-13-pregnant-examined-doctor-Russian-TV.html
https://www.washingtonpost.com/outlook/2019/11/22/barack-obama-conservative/?arc404=true
https://www.medpagetoday.com/psychiatry/depression/73485
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/women-and-prescription-drug-use_n_1098023
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-7728283/Binge-drinking-doubled-American-women-without-children.html
https://www.villainesse.com/no-filter/why-blame-men-violence
https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/so-many-big-name-liberals-claiming-to-be-male-feminists-are-really-sexual-p

Video Throwbacks
It’s All Your Fault
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yNPF-Y5DuKo
Keywords
funnyred pillpolitically incorrecthitting the wallfeminist faillaurence foxanti-wokewoke womenvicky sprattget woke go broke
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