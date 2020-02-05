© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The "Dangerous" Cries of Woke Wahmen | Redonkulas.com
Follow
3
Share
Report
375 views • February 05, 2020
Vicky Spratt cannot imagine why men would not want to date woke women. Then she explains exactly why without meaning to.
#EpicFail #LaurenceFox #RedPill
The article: https://www.refinery29.com/en-gb/2020/01/9244509/laurence-fox-anti-woke-meaning
Brought to you by "Invictus Rex"
https://www.amazon.com/Invictus-Rex-Book-one-ebook/dp/B082C8NDW8
Purchase "Red Days" on Amazon today, featuring Badd Popp!
Digital: https://www.amazon.com/Red-Days-Sergio-Cantu/dp/B082P79KVC
Blu-ray and DVD: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B082BWR4G5
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.brighteon.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.dailymotion.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources
https://twistedsifter.com/2012/04/people-who-didnt-know-the-titanic-was-real/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7919735/Boy-ten-got-girl-13-pregnant-examined-doctor-Russian-TV.html
https://www.washingtonpost.com/outlook/2019/11/22/barack-obama-conservative/?arc404=true
https://www.medpagetoday.com/psychiatry/depression/73485
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/women-and-prescription-drug-use_n_1098023
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-7728283/Binge-drinking-doubled-American-women-without-children.html
https://www.villainesse.com/no-filter/why-blame-men-violence
https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/so-many-big-name-liberals-claiming-to-be-male-feminists-are-really-sexual-p
Video Throwbacks
It’s All Your Fault
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yNPF-Y5DuKo
#EpicFail #LaurenceFox #RedPill
The article: https://www.refinery29.com/en-gb/2020/01/9244509/laurence-fox-anti-woke-meaning
Brought to you by "Invictus Rex"
https://www.amazon.com/Invictus-Rex-Book-one-ebook/dp/B082C8NDW8
Purchase "Red Days" on Amazon today, featuring Badd Popp!
Digital: https://www.amazon.com/Red-Days-Sergio-Cantu/dp/B082P79KVC
Blu-ray and DVD: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B082BWR4G5
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.brighteon.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.dailymotion.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources
https://twistedsifter.com/2012/04/people-who-didnt-know-the-titanic-was-real/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7919735/Boy-ten-got-girl-13-pregnant-examined-doctor-Russian-TV.html
https://www.washingtonpost.com/outlook/2019/11/22/barack-obama-conservative/?arc404=true
https://www.medpagetoday.com/psychiatry/depression/73485
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/women-and-prescription-drug-use_n_1098023
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-7728283/Binge-drinking-doubled-American-women-without-children.html
https://www.villainesse.com/no-filter/why-blame-men-violence
https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/so-many-big-name-liberals-claiming-to-be-male-feminists-are-really-sexual-p
Video Throwbacks
It’s All Your Fault
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yNPF-Y5DuKo
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.