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You Get Blown Off Because You Deserve It | Redonkulas.com
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893 views • February 28, 2020
If there's one thing whining and complaining about your love life publicly on the internet guarantees, it's that people will eventually Google you, and all your dating prospects go into the toilet. Sorry, Amy Horton, but it's all your fault.
Original article: https://www.bolde.com/ive-gotten-blown-off-men-much-lately-im-literally-questioning-everything/
The Star Wart's YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/MsSexInTheValley
Purchase "Burning the Midnight":
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Download "The Jericho Files, Book 1: Killer of Killers" by Popp
Free with Prime!
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DISCLAIMER:
All material used falls under fair use of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (1998).
(Used under fair use, for commentary, education, criticism and satire.)
This video is for educational, entertainment and social commentary purposes only. Do not contact or harass the creator of the video I’m responding to. The link is provided solely for copyright purposes, and to allow that channel to monetize any traffic resulting from the creation of this video.
Original article: https://www.bolde.com/ive-gotten-blown-off-men-much-lately-im-literally-questioning-everything/
The Star Wart's YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/MsSexInTheValley
Purchase "Burning the Midnight":
https://www.amazon.com/Burning-Midnight-Frank-Cervi/dp/1539343804
Download "The Jericho Files, Book 1: Killer of Killers" by Popp
Free with Prime!
https://www.amazon.com/Killer-Killers-Book-Jericho-Files-ebook/dp/B082Z8LP44/
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.brighteon.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.dailymotion.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
http://www.Redonkulas.com
DISCLAIMER:
All material used falls under fair use of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (1998).
(Used under fair use, for commentary, education, criticism and satire.)
This video is for educational, entertainment and social commentary purposes only. Do not contact or harass the creator of the video I’m responding to. The link is provided solely for copyright purposes, and to allow that channel to monetize any traffic resulting from the creation of this video.
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