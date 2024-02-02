Create New Account
Everything Is Backwards
Son of the Republic
Published 21 hours ago

Everything Is Broken

* Demonic: this bad hombre is the Dems’ new poster boy.

* Illegals have special rights and privileges — and they’re being protected from us.

* We are paying for all of it, in multiple ways.


Incompetence vs. Malevolence

* The [Bidan] regime’s actions cannot be explained away as failures, mistakes or incompetence.

* They are successfully executing one malevolent plot after another.

* They were installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 2 February 2024

https://rumble.com/v4awtyw-was-it-all-a-set-up-ep.-2179-02022024.html

Keywords
