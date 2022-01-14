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Black Star Superplume Covid Bioweapon Report for 2022 Newsletter 02: January 13, 2022
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1409 views • January 14, 2022
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Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Lull Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
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Six of the 6-magnitude earthquake events for Week 46 is just the 2nd 6+week for the 2021 cycle, which happened once for 2020 (2 for 2019, 1 for 2017, 2 for 2016). Thirty-four of the 5-mag quakes marks the third Week in the last five with 33 or more events. And 227 of the 2.5-to-4-mag quakes missed becoming the second “L” value (2020 Week 50) by three events at 47 quakes below the 7-year average.
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The 6.6 and 6.8 Aleutian Quakes (USGS, USGS) just struck on Tuesday to give us six of the 6-mag quakes (3, 4, 5, 6) on the map at the same time showing higher-than-average activity like last week. These two Canada Quakes (3.2, 2.7) are odd quakes of the week like we saw last week in South Carolina.
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Biden Announces Increase in Medical Military, COVID Tests
Submitted by Reynald
https://www.theepochtimes.com/biden-announces-increase-in-medical-military-covid-tests_4211368.html
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YOU WANT PROOF? Here’s the hard scientific evidence proving Covid shots are weaponized to kill!
Submitted by Richard
https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/covid-vaccine-scientific-proof-lethal/
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Lull Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
--
Six of the 6-magnitude earthquake events for Week 46 is just the 2nd 6+week for the 2021 cycle, which happened once for 2020 (2 for 2019, 1 for 2017, 2 for 2016). Thirty-four of the 5-mag quakes marks the third Week in the last five with 33 or more events. And 227 of the 2.5-to-4-mag quakes missed becoming the second “L” value (2020 Week 50) by three events at 47 quakes below the 7-year average.
--
The 6.6 and 6.8 Aleutian Quakes (USGS, USGS) just struck on Tuesday to give us six of the 6-mag quakes (3, 4, 5, 6) on the map at the same time showing higher-than-average activity like last week. These two Canada Quakes (3.2, 2.7) are odd quakes of the week like we saw last week in South Carolina.
--
Biden Announces Increase in Medical Military, COVID Tests
Submitted by Reynald
https://www.theepochtimes.com/biden-announces-increase-in-medical-military-covid-tests_4211368.html
--
YOU WANT PROOF? Here’s the hard scientific evidence proving Covid shots are weaponized to kill!
Submitted by Richard
https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/covid-vaccine-scientific-proof-lethal/
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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