Illegitimate Regimes Do This

* Only an illegitimate regime would do this to America.
* [Bidan]’s illegitimacy is proven in his hatred of our country.
* They’re panicked.
* They’ve got to get phony, fake voters.
* These puppets were installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.
The full segment is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3345: Waking America Up To The Crisis (26 January 2024)
https://rumble.com/v49gxio-episode-3345-waking-america-up-to-the-crisis.html
