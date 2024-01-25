This Is All Of A Piece

The Intensity Is Only Increasing
* We’re going through a time of turbulence.
* This is what a fourth turning is.
* President Trump is the still point in a turning world; he’s peace and prosperity.
* The globalists are trying to insert themselves in MAGA, jam through their agenda and make it so DJT can’t unwind it.
* In the process, they’re adding $1T in debt every 100 days.
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3341: Growing A Spine & Fixing The Border Crisis (24 January 2024)
https://rumble.com/v493lq0-episode-3341-growing-a-spine-and-fixing-the-border-crisis.html
