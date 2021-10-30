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Donald Trump and the GOP have become the biggest shills for big pharma
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230 views • October 30, 2021
1. Joe Rogan was told that his personal doctor also treated more than 200 members of congress with ivermectin, yet many in congress still claim the drug has no effect on covid.
https://www.brighteon.com/997c87b9-21d6-4269-bd0d-5c4c48490efd
2. Gestapo Agents Remove Three Medical Professionals who lost their jobs becauce refusing to take the poison.
https://www.brighteon.com/ab144303-7c88-4003-9ba9-1bccc8e79b97
3. Could THIS Technology Lead to Remote-Controlled Humans?
https://www.brighteon.com/ba13768b-bd85-453d-9a1c-1da036e2604e
4. This exclusive Greg Reese report exposes the sinister plan to incorporate nanotechnology into humanity’s food supply in order to further control the masses.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/emergency-report-nanoparticles-to-contaminate-entire-food-supply-under-guise-of-food-safety/
5. Donald Trump and the GOP have become the biggest shills for big pharma the world has yet seen, and the same crew is now turning its back on the America First agenda, propping up weak RINO candidates with lousy endorsements.
https://www.brighteon.com/3cb7592d-db47-439a-8147-fce4ec270e2e
https://www.brighteon.com/997c87b9-21d6-4269-bd0d-5c4c48490efd
2. Gestapo Agents Remove Three Medical Professionals who lost their jobs becauce refusing to take the poison.
https://www.brighteon.com/ab144303-7c88-4003-9ba9-1bccc8e79b97
3. Could THIS Technology Lead to Remote-Controlled Humans?
https://www.brighteon.com/ba13768b-bd85-453d-9a1c-1da036e2604e
4. This exclusive Greg Reese report exposes the sinister plan to incorporate nanotechnology into humanity’s food supply in order to further control the masses.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/emergency-report-nanoparticles-to-contaminate-entire-food-supply-under-guise-of-food-safety/
5. Donald Trump and the GOP have become the biggest shills for big pharma the world has yet seen, and the same crew is now turning its back on the America First agenda, propping up weak RINO candidates with lousy endorsements.
https://www.brighteon.com/3cb7592d-db47-439a-8147-fce4ec270e2e
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