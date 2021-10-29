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Could THIS Technology Lead to Remote-Controlled Humans?
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230 views • October 29, 2021
Graphene Oxide has been reported to be at large from a variety of sources. In this video we review the future implications of graphene oxide nano-composites, hydrogels, and actuation films to get a glimpse of future technological applications should humanity continue on its current trajectory.
Primal Brain Hacks on Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Ga3DRR24WpIv/
1) Hybridization of graphene oxide into nanogels to acquire higher photothermal effects for therapeutic delivery: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30557867/
2) Gene-Embedded Nano-structural Biotic-Abiotic Optoelectrode Arrays Applied for Synchronous Brain Optogenetics and Neural Signal Recording: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30844235/
3) Graphene Oxide/Nanofiber-Based Actuation Films with Moisture and Photothermal Stimulation Response for Remote Intelligent Control Applications:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34586793/
4) Controlling Long-Distance Photoactuation with Protein Additives
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32307812/
5) InBrain NeuroElectronics
https://www.inbrain-neuroelectronics.com/home.html
Video clips, pictures, sound effects, and background music by storyblocks.com
Additional images and graphics by pixabay.com
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
Primal Brain Hacks on Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Ga3DRR24WpIv/
1) Hybridization of graphene oxide into nanogels to acquire higher photothermal effects for therapeutic delivery: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30557867/
2) Gene-Embedded Nano-structural Biotic-Abiotic Optoelectrode Arrays Applied for Synchronous Brain Optogenetics and Neural Signal Recording: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30844235/
3) Graphene Oxide/Nanofiber-Based Actuation Films with Moisture and Photothermal Stimulation Response for Remote Intelligent Control Applications:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34586793/
4) Controlling Long-Distance Photoactuation with Protein Additives
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32307812/
5) InBrain NeuroElectronics
https://www.inbrain-neuroelectronics.com/home.html
Video clips, pictures, sound effects, and background music by storyblocks.com
Additional images and graphics by pixabay.com
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
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