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Democrats In Congress Took Ivermectin To Beat Covid And Kept It Secret From Americans
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460 views • October 29, 2021
Joe Rogan was told that his personal doctor also treated more than 200 members of congress with ivermectin, yet many in congress still claim the drug has no effect on covid.
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