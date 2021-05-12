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Fritjof Persson and Mads Palsvig
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34 views • May 12, 2021
The Slovak Paper:
https://www.nutritruth.org/single-post/analysis-of-test-sticks-from-surface-testing-in-the-slovak-republic-confirmation-of-genocide?fbclid=IwAR2ayy32B6wA34f_88CcoIHjIqx02L4y5KO7Zp7Cht3U8CPiaH6uNl_SQTM
Copy:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NwUzGaGo16P4/
https://www.brighteon.com/ffdf125e-0d8e-46ab-b8c8-e482219ebeef
https://rumble.com/vgx4b3-fritjof-persson-and-mads-palsvig.html
https://www.nutritruth.org/single-post/analysis-of-test-sticks-from-surface-testing-in-the-slovak-republic-confirmation-of-genocide?fbclid=IwAR2ayy32B6wA34f_88CcoIHjIqx02L4y5KO7Zp7Cht3U8CPiaH6uNl_SQTM
Copy:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NwUzGaGo16P4/
https://www.brighteon.com/ffdf125e-0d8e-46ab-b8c8-e482219ebeef
https://rumble.com/vgx4b3-fritjof-persson-and-mads-palsvig.html
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