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What do virologists have to say regarding the isolation of 'viruses'? [Jan 24, 2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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153 views • March 11, 2022
Viral Panopticon Public Health’s Prison Planet Conference July 10, 2021
- Why is the field of virology an effective weapon in coercing global systems change?
- Has the Fourth Industrial Revolution led scientists to betray natural life on Earth?
- How do hedge funds benefit from medical apartheid and the global biosecurity state rollout?
- What would true healing look like?
- How do we break Davos’ spell and halt COVID’s coup d’état?
--
This excerpt is taken from a longer talk found at this page titled "Dr. Tom Cowan part 3"
https://awakenny.wordpress.com/videos/
https://www.tinyurl/questionviruses (Dean link here)
--
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
- Does 'Viruses' exists? (No)
- Does all people have an 'immune system'? (no)
- What is a 'Virus' and a 'Dis'-ease?
- Do you have an 'Dis'-ease?
- What is 'Cancer' and how do I cure it?
- Du you take Pharmakeia 'Medicine'?
- Do you trust the 'Science' alá Big Pharma?
- Who has the 'liability' for all 'medicine' to the people?

Timeline + Content:
00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement
00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'
01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials
01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials
02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke
03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials
04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D

The End of Germ Theory...
A Film Produces by Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D. - The Most Important Question You Never Thought To Ask...
TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world pandemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory. This Two-part documentary explores Terrain Theory, a model for health that works in symbiosis with nature to promote wellness and healing free of a corrupt and flawed medical paradigm. TERRAIN motivates and inspires viewers to understand the power and responsibility of consent.

Premiered on 12.2.2022 on https://terrainthefilm.com/world-premiere/
https://terrainthefilm.com/
https://www.facebook.com/terrainthefilm/

Video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299

Links:
Dr.Tom Cowan's Main YouTube Page
Talkin' Turkey with Tom - Gobble up giblets of truth - 3.61K subscribers
Location: United States
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxdc2o0Q_XZIPwo07XCrNg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxdc2o0Q_XZIPwo07XCrNg/videos

Dr.Tom Cowan's Podcast on YT
Conversations with Dr. Cowan And Friends - 1.6K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh4jE8jPfd9H02FCAtR0muw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh4jE8jPfd9H02FCAtR0muw/videos

Dr.TomCowan - 9066 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/drtomcowan/

https://drtomcowan.com/
https://www.instagram.com/talkinturkeywithtom/
https://www.facebook.com/DrTomCowan/
--
The Truth Seeker - 9325 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0xYRXO3BKMFx/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Q1fxNvkgFDWY/
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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