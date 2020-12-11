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111) Doctors and medical professionals speak out (EN-subtitled)
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
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139 views • December 11, 2020
Credits to HealthImpactNews channel:
Doctors and medical professionals speak out | 8.12.2020: https://www.bitchute.com/video/H9GyqoPMvfRa/

Other sources:
'Vaccine doom' - Professor Sucharit Bhakdi, Dr Judy Mikovits & Dr Tenpenny agree: https://www.brighteon.com/6c9e3753-fe7f-4300-8c4c-67264204e5c5

4 major mRNA vax issues:
1- Healthy trial ppl getting!
2- Severe allergic reactions!
3- Subsequent viral infections worse!
4- Autoimmune disease/female sterility!

"Corona False Alarm? Facts and Figures" by Dr Karina Reiss and Dr Suxharit Bhakdi: https://www.satrakshita.com/Books/Corona_False_Alarm.pdf
Get the Book:
US Amazon: https://amzn.to/3jt9y3J
Chelsea Green Publishing: http://bit.ly/coronafalsealarmYT
UK Amazon: https://amzn.to/3lzZEzi
Keywords
vaccinewarningdoomdoctorsexperimentdangerrnananoparticlescovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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