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111) Doctors and medical professionals speak out (EN-subtitled)
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139 views • December 11, 2020
Credits to HealthImpactNews channel:
Doctors and medical professionals speak out | 8.12.2020: https://www.bitchute.com/video/H9GyqoPMvfRa/
Other sources:
'Vaccine doom' - Professor Sucharit Bhakdi, Dr Judy Mikovits & Dr Tenpenny agree: https://www.brighteon.com/6c9e3753-fe7f-4300-8c4c-67264204e5c5
4 major mRNA vax issues:
1- Healthy trial ppl getting!
2- Severe allergic reactions!
3- Subsequent viral infections worse!
4- Autoimmune disease/female sterility!
"Corona False Alarm? Facts and Figures" by Dr Karina Reiss and Dr Suxharit Bhakdi: https://www.satrakshita.com/Books/Corona_False_Alarm.pdf
Get the Book:
US Amazon: https://amzn.to/3jt9y3J
Chelsea Green Publishing: http://bit.ly/coronafalsealarmYT
UK Amazon: https://amzn.to/3lzZEzi
Doctors and medical professionals speak out | 8.12.2020: https://www.bitchute.com/video/H9GyqoPMvfRa/
Other sources:
'Vaccine doom' - Professor Sucharit Bhakdi, Dr Judy Mikovits & Dr Tenpenny agree: https://www.brighteon.com/6c9e3753-fe7f-4300-8c4c-67264204e5c5
4 major mRNA vax issues:
1- Healthy trial ppl getting!
2- Severe allergic reactions!
3- Subsequent viral infections worse!
4- Autoimmune disease/female sterility!
"Corona False Alarm? Facts and Figures" by Dr Karina Reiss and Dr Suxharit Bhakdi: https://www.satrakshita.com/Books/Corona_False_Alarm.pdf
Get the Book:
US Amazon: https://amzn.to/3jt9y3J
Chelsea Green Publishing: http://bit.ly/coronafalsealarmYT
UK Amazon: https://amzn.to/3lzZEzi
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