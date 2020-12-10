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109) Vaccine Doom - Professor Sucharit Bhakdi, Dr Judy Mikovits & Dr Tenpenny agree
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285 views • December 10, 2020
Credits to:
Channel HealthImpactNews:
May 25th, 2020 | Dr. Judy Mikovits on LondonReal.tv says COVID Vaccine will Kill 50 Million in U.S.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bkuCgLKRw9d1/
&
May 25th, 2020 | Dr. Tenpenny Agrees with Dr. Mikovits that 50 Million People Could be Killed by a COVID Vaccine
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ofZwxNyb9YBv/
Credits to Karl Auer | 03/12/2020:
Professor Sucharit Bhakdi bei Fox News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eBR3Y_BcNxg
In June 2020, CORONA, FALSE ALARM? exploded into the German market, selling 200,000 copies and 75,000 e-books in six weeks.
No other topic dominates our attention as much as coronavirus and COVID-19, the infectious disease it triggers. There’s been a global deluge of contradictory opinions, fake news, and politically controlled information. Differing views on the dangers posed by the pandemic have led to deep division and confusion, within governments, society, and even among friends and family.
In Corona, False Alarm?, award-winning researchers Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi and Dr. Karina Reiss give clarity to these confusing and stressful times. They offer analysis of whether radical protective measures—including lockdown, social distancing, and mandatory masking—have been justified, and what the ramifications have been for society, the economy, and public health. Dr. Bhakdi and Dr. Reiss provide dates, facts, and background information, including:
- How Covid-19 compares with previous coronaviruses and the flu virus
What infection numbers and the death rate really tell us
- The challenges around lockdown: Were the protective measures justified?
Mandatory mask-wearing: Does the science support it?
- Does the race for vaccine development make sense? What are the chances of success? Will the vaccine be safe? Will people accept it?
CORONA, FALSE ALARM? - https://www.satrakshita.com/Books/Corona_False_Alarm.pdf
Get the Book:
US Amazon: https://amzn.to/3jt9y3J
Chelsea Green Publishing: http://bit.ly/coronafalsealarmYT
UK Amazon: https://amzn.to/3lzZEzi
Channel HealthImpactNews:
May 25th, 2020 | Dr. Judy Mikovits on LondonReal.tv says COVID Vaccine will Kill 50 Million in U.S.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bkuCgLKRw9d1/
&
May 25th, 2020 | Dr. Tenpenny Agrees with Dr. Mikovits that 50 Million People Could be Killed by a COVID Vaccine
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ofZwxNyb9YBv/
Credits to Karl Auer | 03/12/2020:
Professor Sucharit Bhakdi bei Fox News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eBR3Y_BcNxg
In June 2020, CORONA, FALSE ALARM? exploded into the German market, selling 200,000 copies and 75,000 e-books in six weeks.
No other topic dominates our attention as much as coronavirus and COVID-19, the infectious disease it triggers. There’s been a global deluge of contradictory opinions, fake news, and politically controlled information. Differing views on the dangers posed by the pandemic have led to deep division and confusion, within governments, society, and even among friends and family.
In Corona, False Alarm?, award-winning researchers Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi and Dr. Karina Reiss give clarity to these confusing and stressful times. They offer analysis of whether radical protective measures—including lockdown, social distancing, and mandatory masking—have been justified, and what the ramifications have been for society, the economy, and public health. Dr. Bhakdi and Dr. Reiss provide dates, facts, and background information, including:
- How Covid-19 compares with previous coronaviruses and the flu virus
What infection numbers and the death rate really tell us
- The challenges around lockdown: Were the protective measures justified?
Mandatory mask-wearing: Does the science support it?
- Does the race for vaccine development make sense? What are the chances of success? Will the vaccine be safe? Will people accept it?
CORONA, FALSE ALARM? - https://www.satrakshita.com/Books/Corona_False_Alarm.pdf
Get the Book:
US Amazon: https://amzn.to/3jt9y3J
Chelsea Green Publishing: http://bit.ly/coronafalsealarmYT
UK Amazon: https://amzn.to/3lzZEzi
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