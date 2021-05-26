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Blood Moon, Super Moon, Lunar Eclipse, Covid 19 is the New Pearl Harbor! Sneak attack
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500 views • May 26, 2021
Full moon incantation for4 the eclipse. Covid is the new Pearl Harbor Sneek attack! Its the vax, not the Covid!!
5 Doctors reconvene: May 23
https://rumble.com/vhiltf-follow-up-to-the-5-doctors-discussion-of-the-covid-shots-as-bioweapons.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=3
Bio luminescent Magnetic Nano particles.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4794913/
Bio magnetic micro robots!
https://youtu.be/N7lXymxsdhw
Trusted News initiative, Admitted cartel to control the media and prevent counter Government narratives!
https://variety.com › biz › newsWeb resultsSystem Set Up to Fight Fake News During U.S. ... - Variety
Reiner Fuellmich Files Lawsuit.: https://www.bitchute.com/video/it0ZXWldRyti/
Leigh Dundas :https://www.brighteon.com/39484418-4f2e-4f40-9e91-aaadc7e0c463
You Tube! Subscribe for live streams
Farmer Jones Campground https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNZdg1swfGHygmmrG6HNifA
Here’s the Patreon account to help support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
5 Doctors reconvene: May 23
https://rumble.com/vhiltf-follow-up-to-the-5-doctors-discussion-of-the-covid-shots-as-bioweapons.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=3
Bio luminescent Magnetic Nano particles.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4794913/
Bio magnetic micro robots!
https://youtu.be/N7lXymxsdhw
Trusted News initiative, Admitted cartel to control the media and prevent counter Government narratives!
https://variety.com › biz › newsWeb resultsSystem Set Up to Fight Fake News During U.S. ... - Variety
Reiner Fuellmich Files Lawsuit.: https://www.bitchute.com/video/it0ZXWldRyti/
Leigh Dundas :https://www.brighteon.com/39484418-4f2e-4f40-9e91-aaadc7e0c463
You Tube! Subscribe for live streams
Farmer Jones Campground https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNZdg1swfGHygmmrG6HNifA
Here’s the Patreon account to help support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
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