FAUCI FORCING VACCINES ON CHILDREN AGAINST INTERNATIONAL LAW - LAWYER FIGHTS BACK

Human Rights Attorney, Leigh Dundas, holds the CA Board of Education to account for pushing experimental shots on Innocent Children. Reminds them of NAZI Dr. Josef Mengele, also known as the Angel of Death who last experimented on Children and what they are doing is against the Nuremberg Law 1946 and International Law. Also that the mRNA testing that was done on Ferrets that all ( 100% ) of ALL Ferrets Died from the mRNA Testing and that is why it was banned under Obama. Fauci ( Nazi Mengele ) has revived the Boys from Brazil and now wanting all Children and even Babies to get the COVID Shot.



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