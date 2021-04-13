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FAUCI FORCING VACCINES ON CHILDREN AGAINST INTERNATIONAL LAW - LAWYER FIGHTS BACK
MIGRATORY ANIMAL
MIGRATORY ANIMAL
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3584 views • April 13, 2021
Human Rights Attorney, Leigh Dundas, holds the CA Board of Education to account for pushing experimental shots on Innocent Children. Reminds them of NAZI Dr. Josef Mengele, also known as the Angel of Death who last experimented on Children and what they are doing is against the Nuremberg Law 1946 and International Law. Also that the mRNA testing that was done on Ferrets that all ( 100% ) of ALL Ferrets Died from the mRNA Testing and that is why it was banned under Obama. Fauci ( Nazi Mengele ) has revived the Boys from Brazil and now wanting all Children and even Babies to get the COVID Shot.

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californiachildrenfdacdcschoolvaccinenazirightslawyerhumanexperimentjohnsonexperimentalshotmodernavaccinatemengelepfizerboard of educationcoronaviruscovid-19covid19covidleigh dundasastra zeneka
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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