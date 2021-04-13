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FAUCI FORCING VACCINES ON CHILDREN AGAINST INTERNATIONAL LAW - LAWYER FIGHTS BACK
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3584 views • April 13, 2021
Human Rights Attorney, Leigh Dundas, holds the CA Board of Education to account for pushing experimental shots on Innocent Children. Reminds them of NAZI Dr. Josef Mengele, also known as the Angel of Death who last experimented on Children and what they are doing is against the Nuremberg Law 1946 and International Law. Also that the mRNA testing that was done on Ferrets that all ( 100% ) of ALL Ferrets Died from the mRNA Testing and that is why it was banned under Obama. Fauci ( Nazi Mengele ) has revived the Boys from Brazil and now wanting all Children and even Babies to get the COVID Shot.
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TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.
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