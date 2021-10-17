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Australian government is guilty of treason. So is also Justin Trudeau. More from Stew Peters. Quercetin antioxidant.
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21 views • October 17, 2021
1. The Entire Australian Government is Guilty of Treason | The Crowhouse and Max Igan. They should all be brought to the gallows.
https://www.brighteon.com/ba751915-35ff-42e3-8465-e883d860d84b
2. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is helming one of the most tyrannical governments in the West, overseeing COVID quarantine camps and vaccine mandates that are sliding the nation into total medical tyranny.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/isolation-centers-and-vaccine-mandates-in-canada/
3.
This clip from 1981 warned us 40 years ago.
https://www.brighteon.com/74181d7d-10a8-44e5-817b-6596cd747f62
4. Karen Kingston continues to blow HUGE HOLES in the "safe and effective" narrative surrounding the failed "vaccines", which are looking more and more like an intentional global depopulation plan.
https://rumble.com/vnsi1x-receipts-patents-expose-medical-devices-in-jab-injectable-computing-system.html
5. QUERCETIN Antioxidant, Anti-Inflammatory, Anti-Histamine, Anti-Microbial, Immune Modulation.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ey10QMPW9Ic
https://www.brighteon.com/ba751915-35ff-42e3-8465-e883d860d84b
2. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is helming one of the most tyrannical governments in the West, overseeing COVID quarantine camps and vaccine mandates that are sliding the nation into total medical tyranny.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/isolation-centers-and-vaccine-mandates-in-canada/
3.
This clip from 1981 warned us 40 years ago.
https://www.brighteon.com/74181d7d-10a8-44e5-817b-6596cd747f62
4. Karen Kingston continues to blow HUGE HOLES in the "safe and effective" narrative surrounding the failed "vaccines", which are looking more and more like an intentional global depopulation plan.
https://rumble.com/vnsi1x-receipts-patents-expose-medical-devices-in-jab-injectable-computing-system.html
5. QUERCETIN Antioxidant, Anti-Inflammatory, Anti-Histamine, Anti-Microbial, Immune Modulation.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ey10QMPW9Ic
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