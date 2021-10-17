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The Entire Australian Government is Guilty of Treason | The Crowhouse
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672 views • October 17, 2021
The Entire Australian Government is Guilty of Treason | The Crowhouse on October 16th, 2021

Unvaccinated business owners reminded they can't return to work from next week
https://www.centralwesterndaily.com.au/story/7460196/unvaccinated-business-owners-reminded-they-cant-return-to-work-from-next-week/

Northern Territory makes COVID-19 vaccines mandatory across most public-facing roles
https://www.9news.com.au/national/coronavirus-update-northern-territory-covid19-vaccines-mandatory-across-most-publicfacing-roles/735cdb81-c8fb-42a7-964f-af368e99a09b

The antisemitic underbelly of Australia’s anti-lockdown groups
https://plus61j.net.au/featured/exclusive-the-antisemitic-underbelly-of-australias-anti-lockdown-groups/

Unstoppable Self Replicating "HYDRA" Is In The..... !!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SSdwpj90rb8

Hydra Linnaeus Found In The Covid Jab What It Is And What it Does
https://newtube.app/user/PhilStone/lkmlVOU?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=pmd_g1vkZ0TIDtCxz78lJBmrhBg9v6XYNoW_Vbh30dfcS0U-1634257808-0-gqNtZGzNAlCjcnBszQgl

Drops DEAD During Virtual Class, Mom Blames Pfizer’s COVID Vaccine
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/10/healthy-16-year-old-boy-drops-dead-during-virtual-class-mom-blames-pfizers-covid-vaccine/?utm_source=daily-email-breaking&;utm_medium=email

Armed Security Officer (Schools)
https://www.seek.com.au/job/54292594?type=standout#searchRequestToken=44d7477d-7ea7-4a4a-b886-33bbfcbcf9ad

It's these idiots in the world that are causing our current problems
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gFGhQHeQGCNd/

Bunnings stores in Queensland to offer COVID-19 vaccines
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-10-12/qld-coronavirus-covid-bunnings-vaccine-rollout/100529746

Facebook developing new ‘Ego4D’ AI that can see, hear, remember whatever you do
https://insiderpaper.com/facebook-ego4d-ai-will-see-hear-remember-whatever-you-do/?fbclid=IwAR0caWLu64SoW4JZQ0B8-qPhyYiIkPlPnT9W11IteT7siVHQX0RHNu5ajKo

Morrison Pushes Laws to Bury National Cabinet COVID Crisis Documents
https://www.sydneycriminallawyers.com.au/blog/morrison-pushes-laws-to-bury-national-cabinet-covid-crisis-documents/

WayBack.Tube
http://wayback.tube/

Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/

Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell

“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa

“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ― Frank Zappa

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!

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Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/lkDXnDoCg4jo/
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