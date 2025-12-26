BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
US Nigerian Strike: No casualties, homes damaged, no terror found - Trump's 'powerful' strike on Nigerian terrorists
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1345 followers
Follow
2 days ago

No casualties, homes damaged — Trump’s ‘powerful’ strike on Nigerian terrorists

🚫 At least one of the Nigerian communities hit by recent US strikes “has never reported any incident of terror,” Sky News reported.

🗣 A journalist on the ground in Sokoto told the outlet that while no casualties were recorded in that community, “some homes of civilians have been partially damaged.” Of the two areas struck simultaneously, only one is thought to have potentially contained hideouts linked to IS-affiliated terrorists — and even that remains unclear.

🤡 Trump, who has been railing about a so-called “Christian genocide” in Nigeria, described the strikes as “powerful and deadly.” 

📌 Nigerian authorities have reiterated that no religious group is disproportionately targeted by terror groups. Data cited by Sky News indicates attacks are evenly distributed across Christian and Muslim areas — with more hits on Muslim communities in some cases.

Adding: There was another video, but showing the description from it only, from a correspondent for the Nigerian TV channel Arise.:

Trump’s Nigeria strikes target town with no terrorists since 2018 – journalist

👉 First, Trump’s AFRICOM strike on Nigeria targeted a place it doesn’t even know how to spell...  Now it turns out the strike on alleged Islamic State targets hit an area where locals haven’t heard of any terrorists for at least 10 years, according to Nasiru Suleiman, a correspondent for the Nigerian TV channel Arise.

📌 Jabo, a town in Tambuwal Local Government Area of Sokoto State, “has been relatively peaceful. It was not part of communities that are experiencing any bandit attacks. And this is why the airstrike came as a surprise to many,” he says.

The journalist adds:

💬 “The last time I heard of an attack in Jabo was in 2018 when some terrorists visited that community.”

Trump, who has been railing about a so-called “Christian genocide” in Nigeria, described the strikes as “powerful and deadly.”

His Secretary of War Pete Hegseth warned of “more to come.”

Adding: Here's the video that I posted today of the US strike on Nigeria:

US Strike on NIGERIA: Launch of BGM-109 cruise missile from the destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG-117) - on Christmas Day

https://www.brighteon.com/5fce1fdd-bda8-4b2d-afaf-0cd790ecf033



@geopolitics_prime


