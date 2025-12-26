US Strike on NIGERIA: Launch of BGM-109 cruise missile from the destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG-117) - on Christmas Day

Launch of a BGM-109 cruise missile from the destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG-117) at a target in Nigeria, during US strikes on the facilities of terrorists from ISIS.

Last Night, Trump announced the launch of strikes against gatherings of Islamists in Nigeria, who were killing Christians.

Merry Christmas to everyone, including the dead terrorists, of whom there will be even more if their extermination of Christians continues - added Trump

Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries! I have previously warned these Terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was. The Department of War executed numerous perfect strikes, as only the United States is capable of doing. Under my leadership, our Country will not allow Radical Islamic Terrorism to prosper. May God Bless our Military, and MERRY CHRISTMAS to all, including the dead Terrorists, of which there will be many more if their slaughter of Christians continues.

