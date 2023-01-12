(Jan 12, 2022) This is a brand new InfoWars ten minute 'boil down' of the viral Corona Investigative Committee interview of Mike Yeadon from last year (January 7, 2022). I originally uploaded the full length version and titled it on Brighteon: "Dr. Mike Yeadon: Latest Evidence of Premeditated Mass Murder by Lethal Injection!" and that is the title and version that rocked the internet thanks to you! Yesterday, Alex Jones referenced both the shortened and full length versions live on air. Again, thanks for subscribing, copying, sharing, and taking part in the InfoWar. YOU are making a BIG difference!





Original full length version: "Dr. Mike Yeadon: Latest Evidence of Premeditated Mass Murder by Lethal Injection!": https://www.brighteon.com/f879d865-e078-4dab-9f88-e8d1f348b14f





Inforwars' new full length copy on Banned.Video: "Dr. Mike Yeadon: Latest Evidence of Premeditated Mass Murder by Lethal Injection": https://banned.video/watch?id=63bf03a085dfe912ff63847a





The new boiled down version created by Inforwars' Rob Dew"COVID Shots Are Toxic Depopulation Weapon Being Calibrated For Mass Culling": https://banned.video/watch?id=63bf1cb285dfe912ff68bde2





Corona Investigative Committee: https://corona-investigative-committee.com/