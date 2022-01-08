Dr. Mike Yeadon: Latest Evidence of Premeditated Mass Murder by Lethal Injection!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Jan 7, 2022) Dr. Mike Yeadon, the former VP of Pfizer, shared the latest damning evidence with the Corona Investigative Committee in Germany. He gave an absolutely stunning (often times jaw dropping) presentation packed with information. This video contains only the presentation. Afterward, Dr. Yeadon spent another full hour doing Q&A - linked below.
Full interview w/ Q&A from 'Session 86': https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Mike-Session-86-en:0
Corona Investigative Committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/