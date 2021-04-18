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PCR TEST DANGERS
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3403 views • April 18, 2021
The "test".. is a mode of inplanting a change to your RNA... After your RNA is changed you are no longer natural and seen as an invention of man... Your patentable.. youll be property. This is government/the bankers... Biohacking you without your knowledge or consent..
This video should be viewed also to get the jist of what has been tested and planned for with nanotechnology https://www.brighteon.com/a66207e8-1004-42b3-a7a5-f5f874644d54
This video should be viewed also to get the jist of what has been tested and planned for with nanotechnology https://www.brighteon.com/a66207e8-1004-42b3-a7a5-f5f874644d54
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