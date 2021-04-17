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Harald Kautz Vella Nano particles with an agenda
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571 views • April 17, 2021
this video is from 2015... nano particles and someones agenda to infect us.. The hairs look very much alike a recent video of the covid test discovery with the same type of hairlike nano particles but the newer ones are silver.. Ill link that video to this.. After watching this video go to the PCR dangers video to see the similarities... https://www.brighteon.com/fe753093-6d24-47d2-ae23-fc47f5cc579e
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