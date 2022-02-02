Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Being Awake in a Sleeping World BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 12.06.15)

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Dr Daniels has had many emails from people who are angered or even distraught that people around them are asleep when it comes to the Medical Industrial Complex. This is causing strife and suffering. Tune in as Dr Daniels examines this situation and gives you a new perspective to relieve your suffering. Tune in. Think Happens.
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REFERENCED PODCASTS:
Hoisted on their Own Petard BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/dd3c4a5d-ae5d-4c81-a63e-4dab31387fc7