Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Hoisted on their Own Petard BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 03.29.15)

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Dr Daniels documents 9 Health Guru’s Killed by their own practices. Could you be following one of these? Dr Daniels tells all. Tune in.
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