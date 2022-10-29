Create New Account
Judge Treats 'True The Vote' Like Criminals For Exposing CCP Election Fraud; Threatens Arrest
184 views
American Patriots God Country
Published 24 days ago

The defamation case should have been dropped as soon as Konnech's CEO was arrested for doing exactly what True The Vote said he did, but Judge Kenneth Hoyt refuses to even speak to the prosecutors that arrested Eugene Yu because he is a political activist with zero integrity.

The Chinese companies that develop election software for the Chinese Communist Party with Huawei, China Telecom, and China Unicom should not be coding U.S. election software.

Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips will be remembered as national heroes for exposing this.

"He definitely treated True The Vote like criminals even though the CEO of Konnech has been arrested. He's on house arrest... So, he's the one facing a criminal charge, but the people who identified a serious vulnerability, and the people that identified that our election info is being stored in China, instead of being treated as heroes so we can stop this malfeasance, they are being treated by the judge like criminals, and he's threatening to have them arrested by U.S. Marshals on Monday."

