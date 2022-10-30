Here's Why Konnech & Their CEO Eugene Yu Are Really Suing 'True The Vote' for "Defamation"

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Here's the video I mentioned I had watched at the beginning of the video "Judge Treats 'True The Vote' Like Criminals For Exposing CCP Election Fraud; Threatens Arrest" - https://rumble.com/v1qhl4b-judge-treats-true-the-vote-like-criminals-for-exposing-ccp-election-fraud-t.html
Related Article: Are True The Vote's Leaders Going To Jail For Uncovering Election Fraud? https://emeralddb3.substack.com/p/are-true-the-votes-leaders-going
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