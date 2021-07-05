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Fog City Midge - There Is No Left vs Right ONLY Patriots vs TRAITORS [hd 720p]
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0 view • July 05, 2021
Fog City Midge explains the take over of authoritarian tyranny. Until the people unite, this is not going away.
Originally streamed on Instagram.
Mirrored on BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/G7WVW8dthrrL/
Mirrored on LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Fog-City-Midge---There-Is-No-Left-vs-Right-ONLY-Patriots-vs-TRAITORS--hd-720p-:c?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
Mirrored on UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/si4iYJMLqBC1G5I
Mirrored on Rumble: https://rumble.com/vjfafv-fog-city-midge-there-is-no-left-vs-right-only-patriots-vs-traitors-hd-720p.html
Mirrored on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/fdc4754f-98bd-42c1-8641-12ed027ceeba
Mirrored on NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/IdX8k3I?u=t
Mirrored on POCKETNET: https://pocketnet.app/index?v=fed3a1cdbd38a0e6c920ca2d97324aa7f7419fd584ad3e91fcdae644698b42dd&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
Fog City Midge on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fogcitymidge/
Fog City Midge on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/fogcitymidge
Fog City Midge on Gab: https://gab.com/fogcitymidge
Fog City Midge on her website: https://www.fogcitymidge.com/
Originally streamed on Instagram.
Mirrored on BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/G7WVW8dthrrL/
Mirrored on LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Fog-City-Midge---There-Is-No-Left-vs-Right-ONLY-Patriots-vs-TRAITORS--hd-720p-:c?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
Mirrored on UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/si4iYJMLqBC1G5I
Mirrored on Rumble: https://rumble.com/vjfafv-fog-city-midge-there-is-no-left-vs-right-only-patriots-vs-traitors-hd-720p.html
Mirrored on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/fdc4754f-98bd-42c1-8641-12ed027ceeba
Mirrored on NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/IdX8k3I?u=t
Mirrored on POCKETNET: https://pocketnet.app/index?v=fed3a1cdbd38a0e6c920ca2d97324aa7f7419fd584ad3e91fcdae644698b42dd&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
Fog City Midge on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fogcitymidge/
Fog City Midge on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/fogcitymidge
Fog City Midge on Gab: https://gab.com/fogcitymidge
Fog City Midge on her website: https://www.fogcitymidge.com/
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